Itabirana reports the difficulty in treating a rare disease

Have you ever heard of a disease called Porphyria? Now I’m going to tell a sad story that takes place with Aparecida das Graças Barbosa, 34, an Itabirana, who discovered that she was a carrier of this rare disease.

Which is?

First, to understand what is happening with Aparecida, learn the meaning of Porphyrias. They are a group of at least eight different genetic diseases, all characterized by the accumulation of substances that produce porphyrin, a protein responsible for transporting oxygen in the bloodstream.

The disease causes enzyme deficiencies in the production of heme, an important structure of hemoglobin responsible for giving the blood red color and being vital for all organs. It is a problem that mainly affects the nervous system, the skin and other organs.

What are the symptoms?

Aparecida, aged 19, began to feel the first symptoms of the disease. She felt severe pains in her abdomen while eating, sharp pains in her back and skin blemishes. That’s when his relentless quest to find out what he really had began. The countless consultations with various doctors and specialists, I had no diagnosis.

Despite that, she didn’t give up! After so many years of searching for an answer, it finally arrived. In February of that year, Aparecida was diagnosed with Porphyria.

“We don’t know much about this disease, we are in the dark. We know that it is a deficiency in spleen enzymes that causes severe pain in the abdomen and back. We are doing as we were instructed, looking for information on the internet on the subject”, he explains.

And the treatment?

From then on, Aparecida’s suffering only increased. Last year, she underwent three surgeries in an attempt to ease the pain; removed the uterus and ovaries; had kidney problems and paralyzed bowel.

“For a long time, I was treated as mentally handicapped and chemically dependent because of the pains that only eased with morphine. I use morphine daily to relieve the pain because it is unbearable and I spend several days without food”, she says.

According to doctors, the disease must be controlled. Therefore, treatment has to be monitored by a hematologist. In addition, Aparecida has to take an exam called the Porphyria panel to know the type(s) of Porphyria she has. This exam has a cost of R$ 8,500.00 and the health plan does not cover it.

“The disease is rare and you have to be a hematologist to prescribe the drug. Each type of Porphyria is a certain medication. I really need this specialist and the exam to take the correct medication”, he says.

The sad reality is that, as it is an incurable disease, many people face unmet needs. They suffer injustices in access to diagnosis, treatments and care, leaving them marginalized in society.

How to help?

Aware of his wife’s state of health, Sérgio Rodrigues created a virtual cow to help with expenses, due to the high cost of medication and treatment. Therefore, all help is welcome!

Anyone who wants to participate can get in touch with WhatsApp at (31) 99872-3409 or (31) 99842-3409. Or via the link from Vakinha and Facebook.