Italian stewardesses protest against mandatory vaccinations? – Monitor R7

Last Wednesday (27), a recording of women holding a peaceful demonstration in Italy went viral in virtual message groups. The caption that accompanies the video is short and to the point: “Italy: stewardesses protest in a public square, against the mandatory Covid-19 vaccine”. Although the message was deleted from the group chat, the post was viewed more than 2,300 times before being deleted.

It is a protest, in the style called “flashmob”, which took place on October 20, in front of the Capitol in the Italian capital, Rome. The images are real and the flight attendants started the manifest with their work uniforms and, little by little and at the same time, ended up with nightgowns. Then they left their shoes alone and made a big circle around the shoes. Finally, they got together and chanted a chorus of protest.

However, the manifestation has nothing to do with immunization against Covid. The act was carried out due to the bankruptcy of the airline for which the women worked, Alitalia. Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera recorded the event and posted it on its official YouTube channel. The headline given by the news was: “Alitalia, workers undress on Capitol Hill in protest.”

In another video, also by Corriere della Sera, one of the women present at the demonstration is interviewed by the reporter and she says that the protest has the sole purpose of manifesting the loss of jobs and the loss of the airline itself. “The women of Alitalia denounce the profound damage of job loss. This is the meaning of this act,” said the interviewee.

In addition to the Corriere della Sera, two other Italian vehicles covered the demonstration and at no time spoke about vaccination. The newspaper Il Messaggero used the protest as an example for an article about demonstrations started by women and the Sky TG24 portal published the video of the act on its website and Twitter.

Earlier this month, Alitalia ended its activities after 74 years in the market. The idea is to give way to the young startup, ITA (Italia Trasporto Aereo). For years, the company needed financial assistance to maintain itself and now, it ceases to carry out its activities. The negotiations were carried out between Rome and the European Union and according to the AFP agency, the majority of Alitalia employees will not be reinstated in the ITA workers group.

In September, the European country was the first to enact a “vaccination passport” for workers. That is, Italians should provide proof of immunization, negative test or recovery tests at the workplace. In Italian trains, cinemas, restaurants, gyms and swimming pools, the document was already required. As of October 27, Italy had 72% of the population fully immunized against Covid.

So this is false news. The images of flight attendants taking off their uniforms in front of the Capitol are real, but they have nothing to do with mandatory vaccinations. Women workers spoke out for the loss of their jobs and not for being against Italy’s immunization policies.

Although the message was deleted from the group where we found it, we decided to keep checking it because this kind of fake news disappears, but then usually reappears in other groups or social networks.

