‘It’s no longer possible to deny our existence,’ says 1st person to receive a non-binary passport in the US | World

“It is no longer possible to deny our existence,” Zzyym said in an interview with Reuters. “We’re here, it’s law. We’ve always been here, but now we can legally say it.”

The document will have a “gender x marker”, intended for those who do not identify with the male and female genders. (read later in this article).

Zzyym, a former naval officer, won the right in court. But the US government said it was preparing to issue the document on a large scale “as soon as it completes system updates in early 2022.”

“I felt like I was in a prison,” said Zzyym. “I can’t find another way to describe it. I was denied my status as a human being. It was like I wasn’t a citizen of my country.”

“[O marcador x] it’s a cool recognition for me and my community,” defended Zzym. “I can be me, in every sense of the word. It’s an amazing time for me.”

The new American passport will feature, in addition to the “male” and “female” options in the traveler’s identification, with an “X gender marker”, which encompasses a series of meanings:

non-binary

intersex

not consigned

The State Department, equivalent to the Foreign Ministry, said it works closely with other government agencies to ensure a “smooth travel experience for Americans, regardless of their gender identity.”

With this change, Americans join countries like Canada, Argentina, Australia and New Zealand.

The ministry further reinforced its “commitment to promote freedom, dignity and equity for all people”, including the LGBTQIA+ community.

