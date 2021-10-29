It’s no use using vinegar: know how to sanitize vegetables and prevent diseases – 10/29/2021

The new coronavirus pandemic taught us to be more cautious when shopping. We learn to sanitize our hands better, whether with soap and water, or on the street, using alcohol gel after touching any surface. We also learned to wash our shopping packages as soon as we got home, or at least clean them with a dry cloth and alcohol before putting them away. But has the population learned to wash the vegetables that end up in the salad — and the fruits that are consumed raw, many of them with the skin?

Due to lack of time or lack of knowledge, many people end up doing just a simple washing in running water or even the famous technique of immersing mixtures such as water and vinegar, water and lemon or baking soda. But, according to experts, none of these actions is capable of adequately exterminating pesticides and fungicides, fungi, bacteria and viruses. At the most, it will manage to eliminate some insects and dirt.

“The correct washing of vegetables and fruits is an orientation of the Ministry of Health so that the consumption of these foods is safe for health”, he explains Natalia Barros, nutritionist specializing in Women’s Health, Master of Science from Unifesp (Federal University of São Paulo) and Improvement in Human Nutrition and Metabolism from Stanford University in the United States. “It may not seem like it to the naked eye, but there are microorganisms and dirt present in them that can end up being ingested and bringing harm to health,” he says

Poorly washed food can cause illness

Vegetables and fruits can carry many pathogenic microorganisms that come from contact with the land, non-drinking water where they were grown, or the surfaces of storage locations in the field. “On land and in storage places, these foods can come into contact with pigeon or rat droppings, for example, which are carriers of many diseases resulting from viruses, bacteria, fungi or even protozoa”, says Alvaro Amarante, chemical engineer, Professor of the Food Engineering course at PUCPR (Pontifical Catholic University of Paraná).

The range of possible diseases is wide: hepatitis, salmonellosis, Chagas disease, leptospirosis, worms and many others. “Furthermore, most of the fruits and vegetables during their cultivation are treated with pesticides. Some residual content of these chemicals can remain in the products during marketing until they reach the plate, and they are, in general, highly toxic”, he says. The specialist.

The best way to eliminate these residues is to carry out the process called dragging, which consists of washing the food individually and rubbing it as if it were dragging the dirt. “Dipping vegetables in water does not have the same effect and the microorganisms do not stick to the leaves”, he explains Cylene da Silva Gomes Ribeiro, nutritionist and professor of the nutrition course at PUCPR (Pontifical Catholic University of Paraná). “In leafy vegetables, for example, drag helps to identify parasites, in addition to removing the first dirt”, he says.

Only after this step can the leaves be immersed in a chlorinated solution to finish cleaning. Vinegar water can even be used at this stage if there is no other choice, but it is not the most recommended. “It is not an efficient sanitizer because vinegar is a very dilute acid and, therefore, it does not have the same effect”, says Amarante.

In the case of fruits and vegetables, they must also be washed under running water and the washing can have the aid of a brush with nylon fences exclusively for this purpose. This step is especially important for fruits and vegetables with a rougher surface, such as pumpkin and orange, which can hide more dirt on the surface. After washing, as with the leaves, it is immersed in a chlorinated solution.

It is worth mentioning that the hygiene recommendations also apply to vegetables that will be consumed cooked, as cooking or other hot preparation does not always reach the ideal temperature to eliminate some more resistant microorganisms.

Bleach is the solution

According to experts, sodium hypochlorite with active chlorine concentration between 2% and 2.5%, popularly known as bleach, has a proven effect to remove all microorganisms present in all vegetables, including fruits. It is also cheap and can be easily found in the supermarket.

To use it, just make a mixture of one tablespoon to one liter of water. “After washing, the food must be dipped in the solution and left to soak for between 10 and 15 minutes”, he teaches luanna Caramalac Munaro, postgraduate nutritionist in Clinical Functional Nutrition by VP Functional Nutrition Center in São Paulo. “Then, it should be rinsed very well in running drinking water, leaf by leaf, in the case of vegetables, and all other vegetables and fruits”, he says.

Finally, the ideal is to dry the food with a clean cloth or, in the case of salad, you can also use a suitable bowl to remove excess water, and only then take it for consumption.

If hypochlorite is not available, Amarante suggests using 10 volumes of hydrogen peroxide (the one found in pharmacies) in the same dilution: one tablespoon in one liter of water. “However, the price is much more expensive and can still leave a aftertaste even after rinsing,” he says.

The chemical engineer also warns to be careful when purchasing bleach, which is a solution only of sodium hypochlorite and chlorine. “Do not confuse with other sanitizers and deep cleaning products found on the market, which have other active disinfection compounds and are not recommended for cleaning fruits and vegetables”, he warns. When in doubt, look on the label on the bleach bottle if the product is recommended for cleaning vegetables and fruits.

What about organic vegetables and fruits?

Organic products do not use pesticides or chemical fertilizers, but this does not mean that they are safer if consumed without proper sanitation. “They require the same process as non-organic products, as they are also cultivated on land and often watered with non-drinking water. In addition, storage locations can contain the same microorganisms as other foods until they reach the point of sale.” , explains Amarante.

In other words, although they do not contain pesticides, it is necessary to eliminate residues of soil, insects and bacteria present in these vegetables and fruits. “It is worth remembering that a good cleaning of vegetables is not always capable of totally eliminating the pesticides contained in them. That is why it is so important to give preference to organic foods, when possible”, recommends nutritionist Natália Barros.