Jesus gets emotional with screams and speaks back to Flamengo: ‘Suitcase always made’ | Soccer

Disclosure Jorge Jesus

Coach Jorge Jesus gave an interview before the clash at home against Estoril, next Saturday. However, the subject of the press conference was Flamengo fans’ requests for a comeback, given the dissatisfaction with coach Renato Gaúcho.

In the defeat to Athletico-PR, the fans cursed the current coach and asked for the Portuguese to return. Asked about the topic, he even tried to deviate from the subject, but admitted that he was moved by the recognition.

“What’s important to me is that I’m Benfica’s coach. Benfica and I have well-defined goals, we want to win titles. I want the eagle to fly high. Benfica is in my mind today, tomorrow and every day. But if I’m satisfied to see a club that I’ve already left to caress myself? Only if I was insensitive would I not stay. As I’m not, of course they’re images that touch me,” he pointed out.

Asked about a possible return to red and black, he left the future open. “I don’t accept any return. My bag is always packed, because the coach lives on results. You can’t have a defined project, because the results define the coaches’ moments. Benfica is important, I know what I want. The future , I don’t know,” he said.