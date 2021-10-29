Joaquim Lopes and Marcella Fogaça get married in Rio

Actor Joaquim Lopes used social media to announce that he exchanged alliances with Marcella Fogaça. The two would marry in 2020, but because of the pandemic, they had to postpone the plans. The singer also shared the moment on her Instagram.

“Now officially Mr. and Mrs. Lopes. It was supposed to be in May 2020. The world has stopped, so much has happened… My God. The two greatest loves of our lives came and now it’s worked out. As it had been giving for a long time. I love you, Marcella,” declared the artist, also citing the couple’s daughters, twins Sophia and Pietra.

Marcella shared some images with her now husband and also opened her heart: “It was supposed to be in May 2020, party and everything. Then in March of that same year the world paused. Then in March 2021 our world became a complete Universe and even though I’ve been a family since the day I said ‘yes’ to you in 2018, I’m very, very happy to be your wife on paper, in your soul, in your heart, in life, in forever,” she says. Finally, the singer says how she feels about the relationship: “I love how we know how to be one, always knowing that we are two, or better yet, four. I love you, husband! I love you! Kisses, Mrs. Fogaça Lopes” , concludes.

In comments, the couple was praised by fans and other celebrities. “I love you so much,” wrote Rafa Brites. “Viva! A thousand happiness for you,” said Marcos Veras. Giselle Itié, Ana Clara Lima and Pathy Dejesus were other personalities who left their affection in the publication.