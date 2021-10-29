Joe Biden and Pope Francis have long meeting at Vatican | World

The President of the United States, Joe Biden, had a meeting of 1 hour and 15 minutes with Pope Francis this Friday (29) at the Vatican. After the meeting, there was another 15 minutes of socializing and time to take pictures and exchange gifts along with other members of the US delegation, such as First Lady Jill Biden.

In the US, Biden’s support for policies that guarantee access to abortion has been a point of conflict with Catholics.

In 2017, the pope met with Donald Trump, who was the American president, for about 30 minutes. In 2014, when Obama was in power, the meeting lasted 50 minutes.

The president’s entourage was escorted by security to reach the Vatican. Rome is gearing up to host the G20 summit this weekend.

Catholics pressure Biden to support abortion rights

Pope Francis is the first in Latin America, and Joe Biden is the second Catholic president of the USA (the first was John F. Kennedy).

US conservative Catholics pressure the president because Biden supports abortion rights.

Biden attends Mass frequently, and he has a photo of the pope in his main office.

He has already stated that, personally, he is against abortion, but that as an elected leader he cannot impose his beliefs on the state.

Church members in the US have already said that Biden should not receive communion. Before meeting the Pope, they intensified their campaign: “Dear Pope Francis, you declared that abortion is murder. Please question President Biden on this critical issue. His insistent support for abortion is an embarrassment for the Church and a scandal for the world,” Bishop Thomas Tobin said on a social network.

Cardinal Raymond Burke, another Catholic conservative, was also critical but avoided naming the president. In a text, he stated that there is a scandal caused by Catholic politicians, who would have contributed to the “consolidation of the culture of death in the USA, in which abortion is a simple fact of everyday life.”

In June, a US bishops’ conference met and drafted a document in which it stated that some bishops should advise Catholic politicians, including the president.

The Vatican said such a document would signal discord.

The pope has indeed claimed abortion is a murder, but he has also hinted that he feels the US bishops are treating the issue politically, not pastorally.

“Communion is not a prize for the perfect, communion is a gift, [é] the presence of Jesus and his Church”, affirmed the Pope.

Bishops should treat politicians who support abortion rights with compassion and tenderness.

Pope Francis has already said that the Church is opposed to abortion, but that this issue should not eclipse others such as poverty and immigration.