Joo Victor confirms goalkeeper Matheus Donelli’s title in the match against Chapecoense

Defender João Victor participated in a press conference at the Joaquim Grava Training Center this Friday. One of the issues discussed was the absence of Cassio in the next match, against Chapecoense.

“Cassio is a very important player for our team, he’s an idol for Corinthians, but we also have a lot of confidence in Matheus Donelli. He is an excellent goalkeeper who has been dedicating himself a lot in training, no wonder he is the second goalkeeper. I’m sure he will play a great game and will help us a lot.”, stated the shirt 33.

After receiving the third yellow card in the game against Internacional for doing “wax”, goalkeeper Cássio received an automatic suspension. In this way, he will defraud the team for the first time in the 2021 Brazilian Championship. During this year, in fact, he was not used only in three games. On those rare occasions, the chosen holder was Donelli.

The 19-year-old is the favorite of the Corinthians fans. In a poll proposed by My Timon, the archer received 55.7% of the popular vote. The other options were Carlos Miguel, Caique França and Guilherme Castellani.

The team led by Sylvinho will face Chapecó’s team next Monday, the 1st, at Neo Química Arena, at 9:30 pm. This match, valid for the 29th round of the Brasileirão, marks the return of 100% of the audience to the stadium.

