Journalist fired from Globo affiliate says he was the target of racism by the director

Journalist Hildázio Santana, who worked as a sports coordinator for TV Bahia, an affiliate of TV Globo, claimed to have been a victim of racism by a director when he was fired by the company. This dismissal took place last week and was announced by the professional.

how is the journalist

According to a report on the UOL portal, he is already in contact with lawyers, who will accompany him in the case.

According to Dadá, as he is known, the situation would have occurred after he temporarily moved one of the coffee makers at the station’s headquarters, as he was going to talk to some colleagues in another room. The former employee claims to have forgotten to put her back in her original place after attending some meetings. He also guarantees that the device was never removed from the TV Bahia building.

“I took a small coffeemaker from one room and put it in another. The coffeemaker didn’t leave TV Bahia, it’s still there today. The next day, I was called by the journalism director because the images showed me walking from one room to another with my equipment. I didn’t put it in a bag, or a backpack, or under my shirt. I left with it in my hands and wherever I went there were cameras showing everything. There are almost ten cameras from one room to another”, he initially reported on Instagram.

Hildázio reports that he was called by the journalism director, Eurico Meira da Costa, the next day, to talk in a room. In addition to the two, according to him, Ana Raquel, journalism manager, was also at the site.

“Eurico put me inside a room. He tried to dismiss me for just cause, coerced me, judged me, and in the end punished me with a dismissal from the company. He accused me of ‘subtraction’ of a coffee machine”, said Dadá.

“Even so, I pointed out that I took the coffeemaker just to make a coffee to have fun with my colleagues, and that I would put it in the same place, but for [ter feito] many meetings, there was no time. I was asked by Eurico why he had ‘stealthed’ into the place to get the equipment”.