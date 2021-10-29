Justice condemns FIFA to indemnify Brazilian inventor of the spray: ‘David beat Goliath’ – Sports

the brazilian Heine Allemagne, which for six years has been fighting in court with the FIFA, got an important victory in court this Wednesday. The 14th Civil Chamber of the Court of Justice of Rio de Janeiro sentenced the highest football entity to indemnify Spuni Comércio de Sportives, a company from Allemagne, for damages caused as a result of the unauthorized use of the barrier demarcation spray in competitions of soccer.

The Court of Appeal upheld Spuni’s appeal and reversed the lower court decision of July last year. On the occasion, judge Fabelisa Gomes Leal, of the 7th Business Court of the TJ-RJ, had given FIFA reason to consider that the entity had not violated the use of patent belonging to Allemagne.

Unanimously, the 14th Civil Chamber of the Court of Appeal determined that FIFA indemnify Spuni and recognized the bad faith of the entity due to the lack of fairness in the existing negotiations between the inventor of the technology and the entity. There is still room for appeal, but this Wednesday’s decision no longer allows for the discussion of evidence and facts.

“David beat soccer’s Goliath,” he says to state Allemagne, without hiding his enthusiasm for the court’s decision. “Winning FIFA, the biggest organization, the owner of football, the owner of the most beloved sport on the planet, is an epic feat. I feel like an Ituiutabano, Minas Gerais and Brazilian winner who made history in world football. Today, more than the inventor of football spray, I’m the common man who won FIFA,” he adds.

Rapporteur Francisco de Assis Pessanha Filho, Judge Francisco de Assis Pessanha Filho, decided that Spuni should be compensated for damages occurred since 2012. It was also determined that the entity pay R$ 50 thousand for having used the technology in the 2014 World Cup, in Brazil, hiding the Spuni brand. The product was provided free of charge.

“Fifa, after reiterated free use of the product, transfer of expertise and promises to purchase the patent, acted in flagrant bad faith in business, violating the name of the plaintiff company and remaining inert in carrying out the legal transaction”, argued the judge.

At the trial, FIFA’s defense argued that it does not use inventions, does not buy patents, and that it did not violate any patent. O state tried to contact the communication department of the entity that governs world football, but did not get a return until the publication of the report.

The indemnity amount will be defined in a next procedural step. Only a part of the compensation is estimated, in the piece that opened the litigation, in 2017, at more than BRL 50 million. In that piece, the inventor asked for U$S 40 million. This is the minimum amount that, according to the Brazilian, FIFA promised to pay him to buy the equipment.

“I spoke with (Fifa secretary general) Jêrome Valcke. At Fifa, we ask for a fair price, and there are market valuations that confirm higher values ​​than FIFA offered,” said Allemagne.

In 2014, he even received a proposal of US$ 500 thousand for the purchase of his patent, but considered the value to be negligible. “I didn’t even respond to that immoral proposal. And after that, FIFA continued to negotiate and use us, kept asking for use and testing, so much so that we even trained the World Cup referees at Zico’s field and at the Windsor hotel,” reports the 50-year-old miner.

In fact, there are several records in photos and videos of Spuni representatives giving training in FIFA uniforms at the Windsor hotel in Rio in 2014. Allegmane did the job waiting for the promise to buy his patent to be realized after the World Cup in Brazil, with a bigger proposal. But that never happened. Instead, in 2015, FIFA launched a quality program to license sprays from competitors and ended the partnership with the Brazilian.

“Fifa to deny its own history is a great absurdity. Not honoring its promises even more. Whoever brings the fair play speech cannot be a bad example in the world”, complains the Brazilian, who spoke with names from the highest ranking of FIFA to order to trade your product. “I talked to (Joseph) Blatter, João Havelange, Platini, I had a strong relationship for at least 15 years”.

Allemagne’s company obtained patent protection in 43 other countries besides Brazil. Although he filed a lawsuit against FIFA in 2017, his fight started a little earlier, in 2015, when he notified the agency for the first time. The miner created the spray in 2000, the year it was tested at the Football Federation of Minas Gerais and then used for the first time by an arbitration team in the João Havelange Cup.

CBF started using the equipment from 2003 in official competitions, which made Brazil a pioneer in the technology. In 2009, the equipment debuted at Libertadores and in 2013, started to be tested in competitions organized by FIFA. The 2014 World Cup in Brazil was the first to have referees with the spray. And it was there that the whole imbroglio that has dragged on until today began.

“The legal fight, in short, has been FIFA litigating in bad faith. The whole time it lies in the process. It even lied that there was no quality program, even denying official documents that they sent and summoned all manufacturers in the world “argues the inventor of the spray.

In parallel to the lawsuit whose most recent decision was favorable to Allemagne, FIFA filed a specific lawsuit in the Federal Court with the objective of annulling Spuni’s Brazilian patent. There has been no trial of this action yet.

Allemagne spray fell into the public domain this year after completing 20 years of registration with the National Institute of Industrial Property (INPI). The product has been used in the Brasileirão games, but, according to the technology’s inventor, CBF is using his commercial identity, including the Spuni brand, without his authorization. Allemagne’s lawyers recently notified the governing body of Brazilian football and plan to file a lawsuit against the agency.