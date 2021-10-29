Kangaroos invade golf course and disrupt game in Australia; see | golf

Every year, videos of crocodiles, geese, birds and other animals venturing on golf courses circle the world and move social media. This Thursday, however, another species joined the select group of “intruders”, and the address could not be different. The case took place at Arundel Hills Country Club, located eight hours from Sydney, Australia, where about 20 kangaroos invaded the field and prevented a player from hitting a player.

Originating in Scotland, golf is a sport played mostly in areas about four kilometers long. Your main objective is to place the ball in the 18 holes of the field in the fewest possible number of strokes. Arriving at hole number 11, Wendy Powick, an amateur golfer, was surprised by the invasion of dozens of kangaroos on the lawn. In addition to taking possession of the field, the animals also prevented the player’s shot.

– I’ve never seen that happen before. Absolutely a gem and only in Australia – said Powick when publishing the unusual scene on social media.

After the invasion, the kangaroos made their way and left the field, allowing the player to finish her round.

In an interview given to the local press, she explained that the animals, however, are nothing new in that region, despite not being seen during matches.