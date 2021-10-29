Kim Jong-un has lost 20 kg but remains ‘healthy’, say South Korean spies | World

Although there were rumors that Kim’s health was deteriorating and that he had lost weight as a result, South Korean agents say the dictator is “healthy”. According to the report, the head of North Korea probably lost weight due to the efforts to improve fitness.

According to reports, released by South Korean parliamentarians, Kim went from 140 kg to 120 kg. He is 1.70m tall. This gives a still high BMI, enough to consider you obese.

After 10 years in power, since the death of his father, Kim Jong-Il, Kim Jong-un is going through one of the most difficult times in North Korea, with the economic crisis exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic — which the North Korean government guarantees not have affected the country.

2 of 2 North Korean leader Kim Jong-un speaks at the opening ceremony of the ‘Self-Defence 2021’ exhibition in Pyongyang on October 12 — Photo: STR/KCNA via KNS/AFP North Korean leader Kim Jong-un speaks at the opening ceremony of the ‘Self-Defence 2021’ exhibition in Pyongyang on October 12 — Photo: STR/KCNA via KNS/AFP

Kim is known to drink and smoke heavily, and comes from a family with a history of heart problems. His father and grandfather, who ruled North Korea before him, died of heart problems. Experts point out that being overweight can increase the possibility of cardiovascular disease.

Kim’s health is important to Seoul, Washington, Tokyo and other governments around the world because he has not publicly defined a successor who would control the North Korean nuclear program if he becomes incapacitated.

North Korea, which lacks a modicum of transparency about the inner workings of its leadership, over the past year has closed itself further to protect itself against the coronavirus pandemic.

North Korean soldiers lay on broken glass and break chains on display

News that Kim has been losing weight came days after a video released by the North Korean state agency that showed soldiers in a show of force: breaking bricks and lying on broken glass on the floor (see VIDEO above).

The demonstration was part of the inaugural event of an exhibition of weapons of war to mark 76 years of the North Korean Workers’ Party, which rules the country under the Kim dynasty. The images were aired by the North Korean state broadcaster, famous for showing government propaganda content.