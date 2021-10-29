Kim Jong-un has lost 20kg and doesn’t use a stuntman, says South Korean Intelligence Service

SEUL — South Korea’s National Intelligence Service on Thursday refuted rumors that Kim Jong-un was using a body double after the North Korean dictator appeared thinner at recent public events.

According to Bloomberg, South Korean deputy Kim Byung-kee said the agency informed him that Kim would be 20kg thinner. The estimate was made from facial analyses, weight tracking and studies with high-resolution videos.

The health of the 37-year-old leader — smoker and considered obese — has been the subject of much speculation for years. At least since 2019, his weight has seemed to grow, and the family has a history of heart disease.





‘Younger and healthier looking’

In September, during North Korea’s 73-year-old parade, the dictator caught the eye of experts not only for his slimmer look, but also for his more energetic stance.

At the time, Park Won-gon, a professor of North Korean studies at Seoul’s Ewha Womans University, noted that Kim was “clearly thinner and moving a lot more vigorously.” The expert stressed the importance of a healthier appearance in the midst of an autocratic regime.

“Given the political system in which the supreme leader decides everything, Kim’s health is an extremely important security issue. It is likely that there were internal concerns that he was overweight, and it would have been important for Kim to reduce these concerns and present himself as a young and healthy leader, capable of doing things – he said in an interview with American TV station CBS.

In the analysis of Yang Moo-jin, an expert in North Korean history, it is likely that Kim’s goal is to pass the image of a “normal statesman”, but he does not disregard that the weight loss is the result of a personal project.

“He’s also the husband and father of three kids who are approaching forty, so it’s no wonder he cares about your health,” he said.