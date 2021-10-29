‘Knowing when to let the m*** go’

Now on Besiktas, Pjanic published ‘celebrating’ the resignation of his opponent from Barcelona Ronald Koeman

Ronald Koeman was fired in charge of Barcelona last Wednesday (27) after another defeat in Laliga, this time for the Ray Vallecano. And some people even celebrated the fall of the Dutchman.

Set aside by the commander in the Blaugrana locker room, Miralem Pjanic used his social networks to vent about the departure of the Barça coach, as if celebrating its fall.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

O Barcelona back to the field next Saturday (30), at 4 pm (GMT), against the Alave, per Laliga, with Live broadcast for the ESPN on Star+

First, the midfielder liked a post about the coach’s departure. Then posted a message in the stories from your profile on Instagram with the following sentence: ‘Know when to let the **** go’.

The message, however, was deleted by the Bosnian soon after, before the image could go viral on social media. His quarrel with Koeman, however, was reported in interviews after his move to the Besiktas.

“He had an attitude towards me that no one understood. Not even Messi, who always asked me if something had happened to him. I couldn’t stay at Barcelona with Koeman: I had lost a year and I wanted to play,” he told Tuttosport.