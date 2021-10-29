lack of medicines in the SUS causes distressing waiting

The life of a patient who depends on the Unified Health System (SUS) is not easy. Brazil has the largest public health network in the world, and around 70% of the population needs the government to receive treatment for any condition – including cancer or rare diseases.

After waiting for the approval of a drug by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), Conitec’s analysis on the incorporation of the drug and the slow negotiation for the purchase, even so the supply is not guaranteed.

The lack of medicines in the SUS is common, and some medicines have a supply considered “erratic” by patient associations. While the treatment does not arrive at high-cost pharmacies — and in some cases, the delay is months —, the disease does not wait.

In the case of drugs for multiple sclerosis, for example, the delay causes the disease to progress to symptoms impossible to be reversed. For cancer patients, waiting can mean tumor growth or spread to other organs. Time is of the essence.

“The failure to supply high-cost drugs that are already incorporated is quite common, and it got worse during the pandemic. We have a large number of patients without medication and there is no provision for refills”, says Amira Awada, vice president of Instituto Vidas Raras, which represents patients.

Amira complains about the Ministry of Health’s lack of transparency on the matter. According to her, patients are almost always not sure what happened, where the purchase process failed and when the medicine will arrive. “In chronic diseases, or in rare ones, the failure is crucial, it impacts terribly the patients and their families”, he laments.

Bureaucratic procedures

Diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2009, Lucianna Maria dos Santos, 35, is being treated by the public health system. She says that, since the first contact with the high-cost pharmacy, the supply has been complicated and full of bureaucracies. “There are several procedures, they ask for a lot of exams and reports, something is always missing. It took me four months to get the medicine, but ‘turn and move’ is missing”, he explains.

One of the medicines the teacher needs was missing for three months. The medicine arrived and then the supply was stopped. After three months without the drug, she felt worse when walking. “We need continuous treatment. When it doesn’t, we run the risk of having a strong outbreak and irreversible sequelae. It’s always an inconvenience, an affliction”, he vents.

Lucianna dos Santos1 Lucianna took more than six months to get the diagnosis of multiple sclerosis. Doctors thought her symptoms were cancerRafaela Felicciano/Metropolis Luciana dos Santos2 To gain access to the drug at the High Cost Pharmacy, she went through a bureaucratic process that took four monthsRafaela Felicciano/Metropolis Luciana dos Santos4 Medication is essential to prevent it from going into an outbreak when symptoms worsen. It also prevents the progression of the disease.Rafaela Felicciano/Metropolis Luciana dos Santos3 The teacher has been without medicine for three monthsRafaela Felicciano/Metropolis 0

Multiple sclerosis is an autoimmune neurological disease that attacks the myelin sheath of neurons. In Lucianna, the symptoms are weakness, numbness, loss of leg strength and difficulty walking.

Purchase process

According to SUS rules, the purchase of medicines is tripartite, that is, it is divided between the Union, states and municipalities. More expensive drugs, which will have a greater impact on the budget, are normally the responsibility of the Ministry of Health – formulas for rare diseases, insulins, oral and injectable contraceptives and drugs for endemic conditions (tuberculosis, leprosy and malaria, for example) are included in the bill. of the federal government.

Medicines in common use, such as dipyrone, ibuprofen and for hypertension, in turn, are the responsibility of states and municipalities. The idea is to decentralize purchasing, ensuring better inventory and logistics management.

In Brazil, drug pricing is done by the Medicines Market Regulation Chamber (CMED), an inter-ministerial body linked to Anvisa. The entity is responsible for deciding a maximum value of the medicine, stimulating competition in the sector, monitoring the sale, applying penalties when the rules are not complied with and setting a mandatory minimum discount for public purchases.

Problems in acquisition

A study by the University of Brasília (UnB) states that 76% of medications that are routinely lacking in the SUS are common items, whose demand is known and, therefore, should be available without so many problems.

“There are several reasons to explain this situation. In some cases, it’s a matter of lack of input to manufacture the medicine, in others, it’s actually purchasing problems, ranging from lack of resources to programming. The bureaucracy of the process also has an impact”, explains researcher Rafael Santana, a professor at the Department of Pharmacy at UnB.

The medicine buying process is done by bidding and many things can go wrong along this path. In addition to not finding offers (a situation called “desert”), there may be problems with pricing, legal documentation and product delivery by the industry. There may also be a difficulty or ineptitude on the part of the government in planning.

Like Amira, Santana complains about the lack of transparency in the process, which does not allow the population to follow what is happening, which medicine is in short supply, which phase of the purchase is the bidding process, if there were any problems and what is being done to solve it.

“We even have data on patients, but we still need to invest in technology to monitor logistics, demand fluctuations, and optimize processes between states and municipalities. To get an idea, our study on the lack of medication works on what the press denounced, because we do not have access to the data”, he explains.

The report contacted the Ministry of Health to question the reasons for the lack of supply of some medicines in the SUS, but did not receive a response until the publication of this report. The National Health Commission (CNS) and the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass) were also contacted by the metropolises, but have not positioned themselves.