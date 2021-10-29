Lady Gaga in Strong Scenes and Jared Leto Unrecognizable: Watch the New ‘House of Gucci’ Trailer | pop

We’re all ready for the release of “House of Gucci” with Lady Gaga evil in the skin of Patrizia Reggiani, accused in real life of murdering her ex-husband, Maurizio Gucci, played by Adam Driver in the long. To give you another taste of what’s to come, a new trailer this Thursday, 28/10, and posters of the protagonists.
In addition to very strong images of Gaga in action, to the delight of the little monsters, Jared Leto appears unrecognizable in the teaser, bald and overweight. 👇
Gaga further enticed her internet fans with her character description: “Patrizia always gets what she wants. 🙏🔮 #HouseOfGucci.” The film hits theaters on November 25th.
The singer and actress, who already won the Oscar for Best Original Song for “Shallow” for “A Star is Born”, will now tell the story of the murder of Maurizio Gucci, whose death was ordered by ex-wife Patrizia Reggiani, his character. Maurizio was the grandson of the founder of Italian brand Gucci, and was killed after being shot four times in 1995.
The murder took place when the two were already divorced, after 15 years of marriage. Patrizia was sentenced to 26 years in prison, accused of planning her ex’s death in 1997. Nicknamed the “Black Widow” by the press, she had her sentence reduced for good behavior and got out of jail in 2017.
Based on the book “The House of Gucci – A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamor and Greed” (“The Gucci House – A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamor and Greed”), the film is directed by Ridley Scott.
