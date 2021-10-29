Land Rover confirms its first electric car; see what it will be and when it arrives

In a presentation held this Tuesday (26), Land Rover, known for its luxury SUVs as the Range Rover Evoque, confirmed that it will bring to market its first 100% electric car in 2023. Even without giving details about the vehicle, the company guarantees that it will have the best in terms of equipment in the line of the brand, in addition to having a zero carbon footprint.

It is worth remembering that Land Rover is part of the same group as Jaguar, which has been working with electrified cars for some time, such as the large 100% electric SUV Jaguar i-Pace, on sale in Brazil for prices starting at R$ 619,950. Therefore, it is possible to predict that, at least in terms of engine and autonomy, the forthcoming Range Rover EV, as it is called, will have numbers similar to its company brother, with 400hp of power and a range of 415km.

Currently, the British automaker works with only one electrified car in Brazil, the Range Rover Sport, which has a plug-in hybrid configuration mixing a 5.0 V8 engine with an electric variant. Added together, this set delivers 567hp, 71.3 kgf/m of torque, 0 to 100 km/h in 4.5 seconds and a combined autonomy of 812km, interesting numbers taking into account the price of the vehicle: R$ 789,990.

(Image: Disclosure/Land Rover)

New hybrid also confirmed

In the same presentation, Land Rover confirmed the arrival of another plug-in hybrid SUV, The New Range Rover 2022. According to the brand, it will have options with six and eight cylinder engines, always combined with a 105kW electric propulsion. In conjunction with the 31.8 kWh lithium-ion battery, the set will give the luxury utility vehicle 100km autonomy when used only in zero emission mode, regardless of version.

The New Range Rover 2022 is listed on the Land Rover website in Brazil, but without a defined price. Interested parties can fill in a form on the brand’s official website.

