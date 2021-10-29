League of Legends: Renner Releases Augmented Reality T-Shirts

Renner has announced three new t-shirts in its product line with prints inspired by the world of League of Legends. The models were made in partnership with Riot Games and their engravings are signed by the game’s producer. Not only that, the store also highlights the feature of the prints being, according to her, “interactive”.

Each shirt comes with a QR Code that you can scan with your cell phone and unlock Augmented Reality (AR) filters for use on Instagram. Filters have to do with what appears on the prints. In other words, one is from champion Katarina, another from Annie and one from one of the game’s maps, which is pictured on the shirt.

LOL T-Shirt Print Options at RennerSource: Renner

“The idea is to give gamers something unique, making them feel that they are being taken directly into the game. The launch reinforces our journey of digital innovation and our proximity to this audience”, says Renner’s corporate marketing director, Maria Cristina Merçon.

The shirts are already available at Renner stores, both on the physical network and for online purchases. They can be found in all sizes – from PP to GG – for values ​​from R$49.90.

The store also highlights that all the development of these shirts took place digitally, which saves raw material by removing the need for making samples. This is part of Renner’s “digital fashion” initiative.