Libertadores: more than 241 Brazilians are banned from entering Uruguay – 10/29/2021

The Uruguayan government received lists with the names of 241 people who are banned from going to stadiums in Brazil, by court decisions. According to the authorities of the country that will host the finals of the Copa Sudamericana (on November 20) and Libertadores (on November 27), they will not be able to enter Uruguay in the period before the decisions.

The request for lists of fans considered violent and who are prohibited from following football matches in the stadiums was forwarded to the prosecutors of São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Paraná, Brazilian states of the teams involved in the games to be held in Montevideo, and also to the state federations that keep up-to-date lists of people prohibited by the courts from attending stadiums for violent conduct.

São Paulo sent a list with 133 names, 25 of them linked with fans of Palmeiras, a finalist for the Libertadores — the rival at the Centenário stadium will be Flamengo. Ferj (Football Federation of the State of Rio de Janeiro) listed 108 names, without associating them with clubs. The column did not get the information on how many names were transferred by Paraná, but found that the number is lower than those sent by São Paulo and Rio — the final of the Sudamericana will be between Athletico-PR and Red Bull Bragantino.

There is special concern with the November 27 game, the Libertadores decision between Palmeiras and Flamengo. As the columnist of the UOL Sport Mauro Cezar Pereira, message exchanges between fans warned of the risk of clashes on the journey of the fans’ caravans, from Rio and São Paulo to Montevideo, but also in Uruguay, especially with fans of Peñarol, a club that had recent disputes against Palmeiras and Flamengo .

If there are fights between fans of Flamengo and Palmeiras before, during or after the Libertadores final, the clubs run the risk of punishment by the Conmebol Disciplinary Committee, despite the fact that the security of the November 27 match is the responsibility of the confederation.

According to article 9 of the Code of Discipline of Conmebol, “member associations and clubs are responsible for the behavior of their players, officials, members, audience, fans, as well as anyone else who exercises or may exercise something in their name” . Even if the confusion occurs in the displacement between the fans, kilometers from Montevideo, the article 9 could be applied because it would go into the question that the trip fits as part of the organization of the game.

The punishment is variable and depends on the seriousness of the incident. A fine, for example, ranges from $100 to $400,000 and sports punishments can range from playing with the gates closed for a certain number of matches to being banned from playing in a future competition — usually punishments for fan fights result in gates closed and fine.

On Monday (25), the presidents of Palmeiras and Flamengo agreed that they will carry out campaigns against violence with their fans, focusing on organized groups who will travel by bus to Uruguay.

Clubs assess whether they will do something together. Conmebol informed that the caravans will be accompanied by police from Brazil and only those who have tickets will arrive close to the Centenary — with prices starting at R$ 1.1 thousand, the organization believes that many fans will travel without entry.