Low-cost antidepressant reduces risk of covid hospitalization

Seeking alternatives for the treatment of covid-19, a study carried out in Brazil found that the antidepressant fluvoxamine can be an important ally. The drug reduced the chances of hospitalization of patients infected with the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus and at high risk of complications. Outside of pandemic emergence, the formula is prescribed for the treatment of obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

The interest in fluvoxamine arose due to the drug’s ability to reduce inflammation in the body. In the case of covid-19, the cytokine storm — caused by an excessive immune response, where the organism attacks itself — is one of the factors that lead to complications in the patient’s condition. Previously, other studies evaluated fluvoxamine early in the pandemic and showed promising results.

Fluvoxamine antidepressant may reduce hospitalization risk in covid-19 cases (Image: Reproduction/HalGatewood/Unsplash)

Published in the scientific journal The Lancet Global Health, the new study on fluvoxamine had the participation of researchers in Canada, the United States and Brazil. Potentially, the TOGETHER research findings could help public health, as the 10-day treatment with the drug costs about $4 in the US, which equates to 22.40 reais.

understand the study

In the study, nearly 1,500 Brazilian volunteers participated who were divided into two groups: one received fluvoxamine and the other only a placebo. The clinical trial took place from January 20th to August 5th, 2021 and, according to the authors, the drug reduces by up to 32% the rates of prolonged hospitalization and stay in the emergency room of patients, in addition to reducing the risk of death.

“This adaptive, randomized, placebo-controlled, platform trial among symptomatic high-risk Brazilian adults with positive confirmation for SARS-CoV-2 included eligible patients from 11 clinical centers in Brazil with a known risk factor for progression to severe disease” , detail the authors about the profile of the trial.

“Treatment with fluvoxamine (100 mg twice daily for 10 days) among high-risk outpatients with an early diagnosis of covid-19 reduced the need for hospitalization defined as retention in a covid-19 emergency setting or transfer to covid-19 a tertiary hospital [setores mais especializados do hospital]”, concluded the authors.

However, experts consulted by The New York Times have raised some questions about the study, such as the best suitable dosage for the treatment. In addition, most patients were not vaccinated and, between immunized, the results could potentially be different.

It is noteworthy that the purpose of the study was not to promote the use of self-medication and the prescription of fluvoxamine should only be done by health professionals. More studies should be carried out with the drug.

To access the full study on the antidepressant, published in The Lancet Global Health, click here.

Source: NYT