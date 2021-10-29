Luiza Ambiel says Solange provoked a fight to enter ‘A Fazenda 13’

Luiza Ambiel participated in an interview with former reality mate Lucas Selfie. During the podcast “Link Podcast”, the controversial participant of A Fazenda 12 commented on her quarrel with Solange Gomes, who joined the current edition. According to Gugu’s former bather, Sol only joined A Fazenda 13 because he managed to get a stage after fighting with her before the program started.

In 2020, the two ex-muses of the Bathtub Gugu, who had always been rivals, had tried to make up. However, after he left the rural program, Solange and Luiza started fighting again. Audios in which the famous fight for Whatsapp were spread over the internet. In the program broadcast on Youtube, Lucas questioned whether the ex-A Fazenda thought that Sol caused a fight between them to appear.

“Whoever shuts up consents, right? It worked out”, replied the guest, in which Selfie provoked: “So that’s it, Luiza Ambiel says that Solange Gomes only fought with her to go to the Fazenda 13 edition”. Then the presenter of the podcast asked if the participant of the current season was prohibited from talking about Luiza, and if there would be a lawsuit.

“It depends on what to say. I’m talking about her here. It depends on what she says…”, he stated. “What are you going to order? About ten thousand for every time you speak?”, wanted to know Lucas. “Then you have to see what the lawyer is going to say. But I don’t want that [ela] say no”, affirmed. “I was asked a lot about her, I avoided talking, I’m just talking to you. Because I think it has to be ethical. If I don’t want her to talk about me, I won’t talk about her either. We’ve already been there, you know it’s tense”, he said.

If she wanted to be friends with Solange again, she denied it. When talking about this subject, Ambiel said that she felt “stabbed” by her former friend. “No, because when there was this approach, many friends in the middle told me that I shouldn’t get involved, but I didn’t listen. I have this habit, I don’t listen, I go there and pay to see it, I go there and break my face”, shot.

When he left A Fazenda 12, whose winner was Jojo Todynho, Luiza and Solange had an open fight. In November 2020, Sol accused her then friend of ignoring her. Not liking the attitude of the ex-friend, they started to argue on Whatsapp. She threw it in the face that she campaigned and helped Luiza in the past.

“You were totally forgotten, no one spoke to you, but I went to São Paulo to do the subject, with the utmost politeness. Now, you look like you’re going crazy. You send me to speak with the advisor because you have no time?. Are you crazy?“, said Solange Gomes. But the ex-A Fazenda rebutted, denying that it had sent the ex-muse to speak to the staff. Also, she questioned why she went to his YouTube channel.

“You’re a person who doesn’t care about friendship, doesn’t think about telling people things. Come tell me I was forgotten. Did you forget that I had the YouTube channel out and about? Why were you on my channel? Laziness! But anyway, I won’t hold grudges. Right now, all I don’t need is this.” stated. “Do you think it’s cool, at age 50, to be taking a bath test? I do not think!”, mocked Solange. After that day they stopped following each other on social media.