Luxembourg ‘worded’ and Fábio with proposal, president of Cruzeiro talks about renovations – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Bruno Haddad/Cruzeiro Coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo next to goalkeeper and heavenly idol Fábio at Toca da Raposa II

The president of Cruzeiro, Sérgio Santos Rodrigues, spoke to journalist João Vitor Cirilo, from Radio Itatiaia, this Thursday (28) about the contract renewals with goalkeeper Fábio and coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo. Their ties end at the end of this year, but the club wants them to stay in 2022.

In the case of coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo, according to Sérgio Santos Rodrigues, the renewal is “worded”. The coach himself has publicly expressed his desire to stay. With the regularization of 2021 salaries, there should be no impediment for the relationship to be extended.

“Vanderlei are already tuned in and planning to attack right and bring the right pieces [em 2022]. Vanderlei talks a lot about the desire to use base athletes. He likes it a lot. We were together in Betim watching the final against America for the Under-20 Championship. let’s assemble [o elenco] properly and we are already planning together,” he said.

About the celestial idol Fábio, Sérgio said that a proposal for renewal was made about three months ago. “He was analyzing with his family, with all the time in the world too, calm, because since March I’ve been saying: “People with Fábio are calm, so much so that last year we renewed by sitting at breakfast, in a hotel, traveling,” he says.

Sérgio also points out that the current renovation involves “post-career” details and, therefore, “may be taking a little longer”. “But Fábio is an idol in the crowd and our desire, obviously, is for him to stay,” he added.

Check out the main news about Cruzeiro on Itatiaia’s Youtube channel