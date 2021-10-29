Man buys ‘How to Train Your Dog’ book and dog rips it up in seconds | dogs

Jim Hooker/Reproduction Ralph destroyed a dog training book, it seems he didn’t like the idea very much.

Jim Hooker, a resident of Newcastle upon Tyne, England, adopted a Cocker Spaniel dog during the covid-19 pandemic. During the period of social isolation, the tutor noticed that the new puppy, who is only 15 months old, loved to destroy everything that came in through the mail door. It was this taste for “detonate” that inspired the name of the pet, which is called Ralph – inspired by the Disney movie “Detonates Ralph”.

Like any good first-time tutor, Hooker started to access groups related to the pet’s race, where he found the indication for the book called How to train . “I was in a Cocker Spaniel Facebook group and someone was asking for advice on how to train their dog. Someone recommended this book, so I went to eBay, bought it and paid for the next day’s delivery,” he told Chronicle Live.

The ironic thing is that the next day would be Hooker’s first day of in-person work after the period of social isolation. The tutor left the dog alone at home for a few hours, worrying about leaving several toys available for Ralph to distract himself while he was gone, but he knew the dog would still pick up what came in the mail, and that’s what happened.

Jim Hooker/Reproduction Ralph delighted in the pages before they could be used against him

“I arrived home and saw that the postman had put the book in the mailbox and that he [Ralph] had torn it. I have a feeling he knew there was something there that would try to train him. I couldn’t believe it,” he said.

Ralph is, on the whole, a well-behaved and friendly dog, but he certainly does justice to his name, as he loves to destroy whatever comes his way and who, while he was at home, had to run every time the postman passed, to get it. the accounts before the pet detonated them. The tutor, however, did not give up and stated that he will order a new book and guarantee that he will see it in its entirety this time.

Jim Hooker/Reproduction The dog makes a point of reaching the mailbox before the tutor to detonate whatever falls there.

“I hope the first lesson is how to get your dog to stop chewing mail,” he added.