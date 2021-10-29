Man rapes sisters, encourages their suicide and tries to kill the mother – General

A man raped the sisters and even encouraged them to kill themselves, according to police (photo: Illustrative image – Gerd Altmann/Pixabay) The almost two-year period without femicide in the Manhuau region this Friday (October 28) was just a short time away. Proudly flaunted by the Manhuau Civil Police, the mark was preserved with the arrest of a man who threatened to kill his own mother with a knife, as well as trying to burn down the house where he lived with his mother and two teenage sisters.

The man had his preventive detention ordered by Justice, after being denounced for the attempted femicide and rape of a vulnerable person, according to the delegate Adline Ribeiro de Mello, head of the Police Service for Women (DEAM), in Manhuau. In the complaint filed against the man, it is also said that he encouraged his teenage sisters to commit suicide.

The man’s arrest was the result of an action carried out by civil police officers from the Police Service for Women (DEAM), of the 6th Regional Police Station for Civil Police. The man was arrested in Bairro Vila Formosa, in Manhuau.

Delegate Adline Ribeiro explained that the sexual abuse against girls, practiced by her brother, happened 5 years ago. At that time, fearing that he would be reported to the police, the man left the house, to the relief of his mother and sisters.

After almost 5 years away from home, the man returned, to the despair of the girls, today, teenagers. They began to behave strangely, their mother told them, and tried to kill themselves by slitting their wrists. According to the teenagers’ mother, her abusive son still encouraged the sisters to cut themselves.

The mother referred her daughters to psychological care at the CAPS (Psychosocial Care Centers) in Manhuau, and this angered the man, who, fearing to be denounced, set fire to the house where he lived with his mother and sisters.

“This man’s mother and the girls were sleeping, but they woke up with the strong smell of smoke and managed to put out the fire”, explained the delegate. The man despaired and tried to kill his mother with a knife. It was the last straw – and what he feared most happened. He was denounced and the police, with a court order, made his arrest.