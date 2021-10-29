Man who killed his mother and aunt doesn’t stop ‘meowing’ and is expelled from trial

An Israeli who uses Hitler’s name in reverse does not stop meowing and is thrown out of court. Accused of double murder, Gil Pereg is a former military man and electronics engineer



Nicolas Gil Pereg

Israeli Nicolás Gil Pereg, 40, had to be expelled from a trial held yesterday in Mendonza, Argentina, because he kept meowing, according to the newspaper. the nation.

Nicknamed the “cat man”, Gil Pereg is accused of a double murder of his mother Phyria Saroussy, and her aunt, Lily Pere, who left Israel to visit him in 2019.

Gil Pereg is a former military man and electronics engineer, and arrived in Argentina in 2009 to open a restaurant in Mendoza. He called himself Norwegian and called himself Floda Reltih – Adolf Hitler in reverse. The victims’ bodies were found mutilated and covered in earth with stones.

According to the publication, the judge who was directing the debate, Laura Guajardo, questioned her name and was answered with a “meow”, which ended up being uninterrupted.

The magistrate had already warned the accused to behave during the trial, but still Gil Pereg did not change his stance and did not answer any questions at the hearing. The police then intervened and took him out of the room.

According to the local press, the episode should be taken up by the defendant’s defense, who has already announced that he will claim in the popular jury that he suffers from serious mental disorders.

Attorney Fernando Guzzo expressed: “I ask the jury not to be fooled and bark louder.” And his colleague Claudia Ríos demanded a “unanimous” verdict for Pereg to be declared “guilty” and for his mother and aunt to “do justice”.

“We have nothing against you [Pereg]. We follow a social interest of these two people who cannot speak because their lives were taken”, explained prosecutor Ríos in part of her opening statement to the debate.

