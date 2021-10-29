Man who killed two sisters in London to ‘win the lottery’ is sentenced to life in prison | World

A 19-year-old from the UK was convicted on Thursday (29) of a double murder he committed because he “didn’t win the lottery”.
Danyal Hussein, 19, was convicted of stabbing Nicole Smallman, 27, and Bibaa Henry, 46, two black sisters, in Wembley Park, northwest London, in June 2020.
Image of the park where two sisters were murdered in London in 2020 — Photo: Reproduction/Google Maps
The court concluded that the accused launched a “campaign of revenge” against these two women, chosen at random, for not having won the lottery.
In the killer’s room, police found a handwritten text signed in blood that promised a demonic entity called Lucifuge Rofocale, an alleged Prime Minister of Hell, to kill six women every six months in exchange for riches.
In the ten days following the murder, he spent over 160 pounds (about R$1,230) on lottery tickets, or on betting, to no avail.
In a hearing on Thursday, Hussein was sentenced to life in prison by Judge Philippa Whipple, with a minimum sentence of 35 years, for having “brutally murdered” the two women.
The convict, whose DNA was found at the crime scene after he was injured, refused to testify at his trial. He claimed not to be responsible for the double murder, nor for the drafting of the pact.
On Tuesday (26), the body responsible for the ethical standards of the local police – the Independent Authority for Police Deontology (IOPC, its acronym in English) – listed Scotland Yard’s mistakes and “unacceptable” attitude on the matter.
The two sisters’ relatives quickly reported her disappearance. The gaps in the treatment of the information received led, however, to the end of the search. The bodies were eventually found by the family itself.