After drawing 1-1 with Botafogo, at home, last Tuesday (26), Marcelo Cabo is no longer Goiás’ coach. According to the club this afternoon (28), the coach’s departure was common. agreement between the two parties.

Along with Marcelo, the technical assistant, Gabriel Cabo, and the physical trainer, Tiago Melsert, also leave. Check out the official note:

OFFICIAL NOTE Goiás Esporte Clube announces that Marcelo Cabo is leaving the technical command of the professional team this Thursday, October 28, along with his assistant, Gabriel Cabo and physical trainer, Tiago Melsert. The decision was taken by mutual agreement. pic.twitter.com/FBwAqX9RHV — Goiás Esporte Clube (@goiasoficial)

October 28, 2021





Marcelo Cabo arrived at Esmeraldino in July this year, soon after being fired from Vasco. Since then, he has played 19 games, with eight wins, six draws and five defeats. At the moment, the team occupies the fourth place in the Campeonato Brasileiro Série B, with 53 points, five less than the leader Coritiba.

With his time at Goiás, Cabo achieved the feat of commanding the three biggest clubs in the state, as he also worked for Atlético Goianiense and Vila Nova.