Marcelo Cabo says there was no “common agreement” and that he was fired by Goiás | Goias

Coach Marcelo Cabo informed, through a note, that there was no “common agreement” for his departure from Goiás, but that he was fired by the emerald board. Initially, the official version of the club was that the two matches had agreed to finish the job. However, later Goiás himself, through football director Harlei Menezes, confirmed the resignation.
“The coach Marcelo Cabo clarifies that today (October 28), in the morning, he was informed by a member of the board of directors of Goiás Esporte Clube of his resignation from the position of coach of the Goiás team. It is clear that there was no agreement for his dismissal” (note from Marcelo Cabo’s press office).
The practice of “common agreement” has become commonplace in the current edition of the Brazilian Championship due to the limit on changing coaches, which imposes on clubs the possibility of dismissing only one coach during the competition, unless the decision is “common I wake up”.
With the departure of Marcelo Cabo, Goiás will be commanded in the last six rounds by assistant Glauber Ramos, who has already directed the main team. If the emerald board wants to, it can still hire another coach, as it has officially fired only Marcelo Cabo.
Marcelo Cabo says he was fired by Goiás — Photo: Rosiron Rodrigues / Goiás EC
Goiás started the Brazilian Championship with Pintado, who left the club in agreement with the board, which did not change, therefore, the possibility of the club hiring and firing coaches during Serie B.
The club’s football director, Harlei Menezes confirmed Cabo’s resignation on Thursday. Verdão returns to the field on Tuesday, at home, against Ponte Preta.
– The board made the resignation understanding that this is the moment when we need to return to the path of victories. In the last eight games, things didn’t go as we planned. We decided to change the technical command. I come on behalf of the board of Goiás Esporte Clube to thank the work of Marcelo Cabo and the technical committee, which has all our respect for the excellent service provided to Goiás, so much so that we are still in the G-4. We want to have all the gratitude for them and from now on we have developed a new work so that we can reach our goal, which is the Series A – said Harlei Menezes.