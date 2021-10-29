Marcelo Cabo says there was no “common agreement” and that he was fired by Goiás | Goias

– The board made the resignation understanding that this is the moment when we need to return to the path of victories. In the last eight games, things didn’t go as we planned. We decided to change the technical command. I come on behalf of the board of Goiás Esporte Clube to thank the work of Marcelo Cabo and the technical committee, which has all our respect for the excellent service provided to Goiás, so much so that we are still in the G-4. We want to have all the gratitude for them and from now on we have developed a new work so that we can reach our goal, which is the Series A – said Harlei Menezes.