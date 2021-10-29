Marcelo Ramos says Bolsonaro commits “default”

The vice president of the Chamber of Deputies, Marcelo Ramos (PL-AM), criticized in an interview with UOL News today, the PEC dos Precatórios defended by the federal government. In the opinion of the parliamentarian, the proposal is a “fiscal pedaling”.

A bombastic combination of ‘hole ceiling’, fiscal pedaling and default.” The government wants to make a shameless pedaling.

Marcelo Ramos (PL-AM), vice president of the Chamber

The deputy defends an alternative to the PEC. “The discussion of piercing the ceiling is over, the ceiling will be pierced. The question is whether it will be transparent or concealed. What I propose is to take the amount you need for fiscal space to pay the Bolsa Família, and the value of the court orders Pay outside the ceiling. Is that R$30 billion you need? Pay outside the ceiling,” he said.

THE PEC (Proposal of Amendment to the Constitution) of the Precatório should be voted later today after its postponement last night for the second time. The proposal, which could make the payment of R$ 400 of the Auxílio Brasil feasible — known as the new Bolsa Família — needs 308 votes to pass through the Chamber, in two rounds. The day before yesterday, the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), had already given up taking the PEC to the vote for not having guarantees of approval.

Impeachment

In Ramos’ assessment, there is also no climate in the Chamber for the impeachment of President Jair Bolsonaro (no party). “I have no doubt that Bolsonaro committed crimes, but there are no votes for impeachment. He still has a popular support base, which influences Parliament.”

After the approval of the report in Covid’s CPI, which indicts Bolsonaro and 79 others for acts and omissions during the pandemic, the opposition started a movement demanding the president’s impeachment.

Leader of opposition members in the Chamber, Alessandro Molon (PSB-RJ), for example, asked for justice for the more than 600,000 victims of covid-19 in Brazil, while sharing a piece of news that talks about the approval of the CPI report.

Deputy Lídice da Mata (PSB-BA), reporter for the Fake News CPMI, stated that the report proves that Bolsonaro is the main responsible for more than 600 thousand deaths. “It is evident that the president of the Republic is the main culprit for most of the more than 600,000 deaths. All the crimes attributed to him in the report of senator Renan Calheiros were committed and he is a genocide, yes,” he said on Twitter.