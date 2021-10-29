Marcos Mion reveals that Globo’s new reality show will allow sex: “Everything happens”

This Thursday (28), during Upront 2022, Grupo Globo’s event for the advertising market to present the news for next year, Marcos Mion told details about the reality show he will present at Multishow, the Túnel do Amor. In a conversation with Camilla de Lucas and Ana Clara Lima, the presenter revealed how the dynamics will be and commented that sexual relations will be allowed.

“Multishow (a channel belonging to Grupo Globo) has done a lot of work on this house, it’s amazing, it’s really beautiful. I can’t wait to start this reality show. I’m anxious. who participates and who carries out a program,” he analyzed.

“Anything can happen on this program, there are endless possibilities for people to meet to make a date in the tunnel that joins the two houses. And there everything happens, everything. You know how it is, right, a pulsating young crowd in the middle of a reality show in search for love, happiness. It’s going to make people talk on social networks, people were very well chosen and this dynamic allows for a lot of surprise,” said Mion.

At the event, which was presented by Luciano Huck, a bit of everything happened. William Bonner and Maria Beltrão presented the news for Journalism, and Galvão Bueno anticipated how the World Cup in Qatar will be.

Cauã Reymond anticipates details of Um Lugar ao Sol

In the recording, Globo showed the films that will be shown on the small screen, as another franchise of Fast and Furious (2019), Joker (2018), O Escândalo (2018), among other features. The children of Detetive do Prédio Azul also told details about what’s coming on Gloob’s programming, as well as Ana Maria Braga and Claude Troisgros who commented on the culinary reality shows that will debut.

In one of the most anticipated moments of the night, Tadeu Schmidt spoke about the expectation of presenting the new BBB22 and Cauã Reymond, Lilia Cabral and Dira Paes told about the soap operas that are coming to the schedule, such as Um Lugar ao Sol and Pantanal.