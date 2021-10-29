Marighella is attacked on IMDb and website changes grade calculation

an attack on the movie marighella at IMDb, he made the famous film and television data site change the way it calculates the average rating given by the audience to the title. The information is from Folha de S. Paulo.

Until last Wednesday (25), the film from Wagner Moura had an average below 4, thanks to more than 34,000 voters who gave the grade 1 for the feature, many without even having access to the film. Now, marighella displays an average of 6.5.

On the movie’s votes page, a message says: “Our rating engine detected unusual voting activity for this title. To preserve the reliability of our rating system, an alternative grading calculation was applied.“.

To Folha, the IMDb team explained that it does not disclose the formula used to calculate the average, but stated: “The simplest way to explain it is that while we accept and consider all grades submitted by users, not all of them have the same impact—or weight—on the final average. When unusual activity is detected, we change the weights of this calculation.“.

The change is not exclusive to marighella. Another title that suffered boycott attempts and now has the same message on the IMDb votes page is Ghostbuster (2016), the female reboot of the 1980s franchise, which received macho attacks at the time of release.

marighella has been through several festivals, including the Berlin Festival, where debuted to applause. The film narrates the life of the guerrilla in the title (Your Jorge) between 1964 and 1969, when he died in an ambush by police during the military dictatorship.

marighella premiere in November 4th in Brazilian cinemas.