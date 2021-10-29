Mark Zuckerberg Announces Facebook Name Change to Meta

During the event Facebook Connect held this Thursday afternoon (28), the company’s CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, announced the change in Facebook’s name. Now, the company will be renamed “Meta”. The new nomenclature takes effect immediately and will seek to separate apps with the development of new platforms – since the company has been working on creating a new “Metaverse” aimed at augmented and virtual realities.

According to the company, Meta will bring Metaverse to life in order to connect friends and family, find communities and help businesses grow. The name was chosen to mean “beyond”, precisely because technologies symbolize going beyond the restrictions of screens, distance limits and even physics. “Right now, our brand is so tightly tied to a product that it can’t represent everything we’re doing today, let alone in the future. Over time, I hope that we will be seen as a ‘metaversa’ company, and I want to anchor our work and identity in what we are building.” Mark Zuckerberg The Meta logo consists of an infinity symbol with a distinct perspective, to resemble an “M”.

change was expected Rumors indicated this name change since last week. Facebook’s strategy would be to isolate the social network as a separate product from the group and change the image of the company as a whole. Remember that Facebook and Zuckerberg have been involved in a series of security controversies in recent years. The most recent was with complaints from a former employee, who claims that the organization is more concerned with profits than people.





