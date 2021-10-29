Mauro Cezar: Fla will act against his fans if he denies tickets to athletics – 10/29/2021

If Atlético asks for 10% of the tickets available for tomorrow’s game, for the Brazilian championship, Flamengo is responsible for complying with the claim. There is no reason to do otherwise. The STJD (Superior Court of Sports Justice) determined that the Rio de Janeiro club has a deadline until this Friday to respond.

If difficult, the board will act like that of Palmeiras, which in 2019 hosted Flamengo in São Paulo without rubro-negros in the stadium. Nothing helped. He lost the game and then fired coach Mano Menezes, just as all this would have happened if the visitors had been present at Allianz Parque.

The moment a club refuses to receive its opponents’ supporters when home, it will make room for the next opponents to do the same. And in the case of rubro-negro, it would be unintelligent, after all, Flamengo is the one with the most fans in Brazil. And they are all over the country.

No other has so much visiting fans to support their team. Rubro-negros from Oiapoque to Chuí will have reasons to regret the rejection of the athletic claim, if it happens.

PS: after the publication of the post, the blog received a response from Atlético’s advisors about the release of tickets for opposing fans in games in which the club is principal. “This hasn’t happened yet because the protocol of the Municipality of Belo Horizonte did not allow it”. However, if the club is not yet able to provide tickets to visitors, it should not charge others for isonomy. Without reciprocity, you lose your reason.

