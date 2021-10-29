MC Gui says he felt like fireworks after the farm

by

Second most voted pawn to escape the sixth farm of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), MC Gui confided that he felt like the ‘guy’ after winning a rain of fireworks on his way back from the hot seat.

Throughout the morning of today, the funkeiro used his time alone in the headquarters room to send a message to his friend Tati Quebra Barraco – eliminated in the hot seat.

Go enjoy your family and then we’ll see you!

Then, the pawn confided to Gui Araujo that he was feeling the best with the fireworks that erupted around “A Fazenda 2021” with his return.

Mano, with fireworks you feel like the guy, right? I saw the fireworks bursting and I said ‘I’m seeing my father and my partners’.

“I didn’t even know it comes here. They were fireworks**”, completed the singer.

Gui Araujo, who also heard fireworks the two times he fled from the countryside, said that it is a good feeling for the public to celebrate. “It’s very good, right, what the guys do for us,” he concluded.

Fireworks

Actor Thomaz Costa, formerly of “Carrossel” (SBT) and “Ilha Record” (RecordTV), showed on social networks, at dawn today, the fireworks fired at the headquarters of “A Fazenda 13” in Itapecerica da Serra , in São Paulo, to celebrate the return of MC Gui from the sixth farm. He even reported that shots were used to dismiss his group from the place after the party for the funkeiro.

A Fazenda 2021: Thomaz Costa shows MC Gui fireworks outside the reality show - Reproduction/Playplus - Reproduction/Playplus

A Fazenda 2021: Thomaz Costa shows fireworks for MC Gui outside the reality show

Image: Playback/Playplus

After Tati Quebra Barraco’s elimination, who deserves to win the reality show?

0.51%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

5.74%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

22.77%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

0.99%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

0.72%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

1.82%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

1.07%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

2.03%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

7.29%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

10.28%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

2.03%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

27.87%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

12.92%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

3.98%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

Total of 3746 wishes

Validate your vote

Incorrect text, please try again.

Check out all the gardens already formed in the 13th edition of ‘A Fazenda’

A Fazenda 2021: Borel, Liziane and Solange in the first swidden of 'A Fazenda' - Reproduction/Playplus

1 / 6

Liziane left in the 1st farm

Nego do Borel was nominated by the farmer and the most voted to stay in the game. Liziane Gutierrez, the eliminated, was the most voted in the house and Solange was pulled from the stall.

Play/Playplus

A Fazenda 2021: Mussunzinho, Arcrebiano and Dayane in the second swidden of 'A Fazenda' - Reproduction/Playplus

two / 6

Mussunzinho left in the 2nd farm

Mussunzinho was indicated by the farmer and eliminated from the time. With the power of the flames, Bil Araújo received the house’s votes and went to the farm. Dayane Mello was left in the remaining one and was the most voted to stay in the game.

Play/Playplus

A Fazenda 2021: Erika, Tiago and Dayane in the third farm of 'A Fazenda' - Reproduction/Playplus

3 / 6

Erika left in the third field

Erika Schneider , the eliminated of the week, was the most voted by the house. Tiago Piquilo was left in the remaining one and later was the most voted to continue on the program. Dayane Mello stopped in the field because of the power of the flame.

Play/Playplus

A Fazenda 2021: Gui Araujo, Aline and Victor in the fourth farm of A Fazenda - Reproduction/Playplus

4 / 6

Victor was the fourth eliminated

Gui Araujo was indicated by the farmer straight to the farm. Aline Mineiro was the most voted in the house and the most voted to continue in the competition. Victor Pecoraro, who was pulled from the stall, left the reality show.

Play/Playplus

Farm 2021: Lary Bottino is eliminated from the 5th farm - Reproduction/Playplus

5 / 6

Lary was the 5th eliminated

Farm 2021: Lary Bottino is eliminated from the 5th farm

Play/Playplus

Farm 2021: Tati Quebra Barraco is the sixth eliminated - Reproduction/Playplus

6 / 6

Taty was the 6th eliminated

Gui Araújo was nominated by the farmer, Rico the most voted in the house, and he pulled Tati from the bay to the garden.

Play/Playplus