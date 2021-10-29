MC Gui says he felt like fireworks after the farm

Second most voted pawn to escape the sixth farm of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), MC Gui confided that he felt like the ‘guy’ after winning a rain of fireworks on his way back from the hot seat.

Throughout the morning of today, the funkeiro used his time alone in the headquarters room to send a message to his friend Tati Quebra Barraco – eliminated in the hot seat.

Go enjoy your family and then we’ll see you!

Then, the pawn confided to Gui Araujo that he was feeling the best with the fireworks that erupted around “A Fazenda 2021” with his return.

Mano, with fireworks you feel like the guy, right? I saw the fireworks bursting and I said ‘I’m seeing my father and my partners’.

“I didn’t even know it comes here. They were fireworks**”, completed the singer.

Gui Araujo, who also heard fireworks the two times he fled from the countryside, said that it is a good feeling for the public to celebrate. “It’s very good, right, what the guys do for us,” he concluded.

Fireworks

Actor Thomaz Costa, formerly of “Carrossel” (SBT) and “Ilha Record” (RecordTV), showed on social networks, at dawn today, the fireworks fired at the headquarters of “A Fazenda 13” in Itapecerica da Serra , in São Paulo, to celebrate the return of MC Gui from the sixth farm. He even reported that shots were used to dismiss his group from the place after the party for the funkeiro.

A Fazenda 2021: Thomaz Costa shows fireworks for MC Gui outside the reality show Image: Playback/Playplus

After Tati Quebra Barraco’s elimination, who deserves to win the reality show? 0.51% 5.74% 22.77% 0.99% 0.72% 1.82% 1.07% 2.03% 7.29% 10.28% 2.03% 27.87% 12.92% 3.98% Total of 3746 wishes Validate your vote Incorrect text, please try again.

Check out all the gardens already formed in the 13th edition of ‘A Fazenda’