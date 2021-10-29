MG: Deputy vai Justice against mandatory return to in-person classes – Policy

Maintenance of the hybrid teaching regime requested by the President of the Education Commission of the MG Assembly (photo: Edsio Ferreira/EM/DA Press)

This Thursday (10/28), state deputy Beatriz Cerqueira (PT) filed a lawsuit against the mandatory return to classroom classes in public schools linked to the government of Minas Gerais. The text, delivered to the State’s Public Finance Court, calls for the maintenance of hybrid education. The idea is that families can choose whether to send students to educational institutions at this time. Remote activities were instituted in state schools because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The progressive improvement in the rates of the disease, however, made the State Department of Education (SEE) resume compulsory in-person classes as of next Wednesday (3/11). At the moment, the hybrid regime is in force.

Beatriz Cerqueira President of the Education, Science and Technology Commission of the Legislative Assembly of Minas Gerais (ALMG). She says that the request for an injunction to overturn the obligatory nature of face-to-face classes is a result of demands made by students’ families.

“The pandemic is not over and the Zema government wants to impose face-to-face feedback and crowding on families. Our initiative responds to the appeal of mothers who fear outbreaks of COVID with agglomerations.”

In the action, Beatriz requests recognition of what she calls the “illegality and harm” caused by the mandatory return to schools. The objective is to keep hybrid teaching valid until the end of the health crisis.

The announcement of the full reopening of classrooms after the All Souls Holiday was made last week. Although the decision will affect state schools, municipal and private colleges do not need to join. In such cases, the last word belongs to the city halls.

To put on school uniforms again, children and young people will need to keep a distance of 90 meters in school spaces and in transportation. Students with proven fragility before COVID-19 will be able to continue studying through the remote system. Other health recommendations are still valid, such as the use of masks, hand washing and tracking of contacts with the infected.

According to the Education folder, there are 1.7 million students enrolled in the 3,600 state schools spread across cities in Minas Gerais.

O



State of Minas



questioned the secretariat about the action filed by Beatriz Cerqueira. This text will be updated as soon as there is a response.