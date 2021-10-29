Microsoft browser gains stable version for Linux for 1st time in history

What a historic day for Microsoft! The software giant has released the stable version in the Edge browser for Linux systems, the first time this has happened since its founding. While this is a remarkable fact, this isn’t exactly a surprise, given the company’s recent approach to an open source operating system.

Microsoft has not made an official announcement about the stable version of Edge on Linux, but distributed the latest package under the label “microsoft-edge-stable-95.0.1020.38-1.x86_64.rpm” as reported by Naked Security. The browser has been in testing through the Dev Channel since October 2020 and the Beta Channel since May 2021, with final landing now in October 2021.

Microsoft repository shows stable version uploaded to server yesterday (Image: Playback/Sophos)

This addition should offer a welcome extra option for Linux users, who will now have the Chromium-based browser released for them, which should improve web site compatibility. As Google’s platform has the largest share of the market, many sites are optimized to run on programs built on that foundation — while you can run Chromium on distros, Edge brings a lot more useful features.

It’s quite common on Linux to have multiple browsers simultaneously, as this allows you to maintain separate sessions with specific tabs loaded into each one. This makes it possible, for example, to access two or three Google accounts at the same time, open multiple profiles on social media or run multiple services on the web.

The stable Edge 95 is now officially on Linux (Image: Playback/Sophos)

Edge’s update rite on Linux should follow the same standard as Windows, with builds released to developers and beta testers before the stable release. For now, Microsoft’s page only mentions the Beta and Dev versions for download at the moment, so you’ll have to wait a little longer to download it from the site.

Source: Sophos