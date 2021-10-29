Microsoft displaces Apple and becomes the world’s most valuable company

NEW YORK — The fall in Apple shares this Friday led Microsoft to debunk it as the most valuable company in the world, among those listed on the stock exchange.

The roles of the iPhone maker fell 3.9%, traded at $ 146.65, after disclosing a result on the eve that was below analysts’ expectations. Apple’s market value dropped to $2.41 trillion.

Microsoft rose 1.1 percent to a market cap of $2.46 trillion.

The last time Bill Gates’ company dethroned Apple was in the first half of 2020, in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic.





“If you’re looking for technology security, Microsoft probably seems like a safer bet to me than Apple. If there was a slowdown in the economy, I would expect Microsoft to resist better, because its products are diversified into more companies,” said US Global Investors analyst Michael Matousek.

Apple’s balance sheet disappoints

Apple’s third-quarter balance sheet, released on Thursday, showed the company had revenues of $83.4 billion and disappointed analysts, who had predicted $84.7 billion for the period.

The main reason for the lower-than-expected result was the shortage of components, especially semiconductors.

Still, it was a 29% growth compared to the same period last year, although below expectations.

Net income was R$ 20.55 billion, 62.1% above the same period last year. The quarterly report considered sales between July and September, which does not include sales of the iPhone 13, released last month.

The arrival of the new line in recent weeks has helped boost sales, but analysts have doubts about the impact of the lack of semiconductors on the company’s ability to deliver the products in year-end sales, which should be record.

In addition to the iPhone update, the company has released new watches, iPads, Mac computers and other items.

Microsoft became the second publicly traded US company to reach a $2 trillion market cap, fueled by bets that its dominance in cloud computing and enterprise software will expand further in a post-coronavirus world.

Its shares outperformed Apple and Amazon this year on expectations of long-term growth for earnings and revenues and also on expansion in areas such as machine learning and cloud computing.

Microsoft was up more than 45%, while Apple was up about 11% and Amazon just over 1%.