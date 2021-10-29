Microsoft overtakes Apple and becomes the world’s most valuable company | Technology

Microsoft surpassed Apple in market value on Friday (29) and became the most valuable publicly traded company in the world.

By 12:40 pm EDT, the Windows maker was valued at $2.459 trillion, while the iPhone owner was valued at $2.452 trillion. The market is still open and companies can switch positions during the day.

Microsoft’s momentary leadership was mainly caused by a fall in the value of Apple’s shares. The iPhone creator’s shares ended Thursday (28) valued at about $152 each and started Friday selling at about $147. They rose again on Friday.

The retreat earlier in the day came after the company released its balance sheet for the 3rd quarter of 2021. Profit for the period was US$ 20.5 billion and was above expectations, but earnings disappointed analysts after supply problems with the shortage of chips.

Amazon disappoints with half profit from a year ago

Alphabet, owner of Google, exceeds estimates and makes record profits from ads

Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook said the impact will be even worse on year-end sales.

“We are doing everything we can to get more [chips] and also everything we can do operationally to ensure we are moving forward as quickly as possible,” Cook told Reuters.

2 of 2 Apple Store Facade in Manhattan, New York, July 21, 2015 — Photo: REUTERS/Mike Segar Apple Store Facade in Manhattan, New York, on July 21, 2015 — Photo: REUTERS/Mike Segar

Microsoft has registered a rise in the value of its shares in the last hours. The company’s shares ended Thursday sold at US$ 324 each and, at 12:40 pm this Friday, they were offered at around US$ 327 each.

The company’s shares rose more than 45% in 2021, as demand for its cloud-based services boosted sales. Apple shares, by contrast, have risen 15% so far in 2021.

The creator of Windows exceeded expectations with its quarterly billing as demand for cloud services increased. The company said that “Intelligent Cloud” segment revenue grew 31% in the third quarter to $17 billion.