Ministry demands an explanation from Petrobras about the increase in fuel and the risk of shortages

RIO — Petrobras was notified to provide clarification on possible difficulties in the supply of fuel, especially with regard to the supply capacity and the rise in prices in the sector.

The notification, made by the Department of Consumer Protection and Defense (DPDC), the National Consumer Secretariat (Senacon), an agency linked to the Ministry of Justice and Public Security, seeks to collect subsidies related to impacts along the fuel supply chain, especially diesel and gasoline.

The company’s subsidiary for transport and logistics, Transpetro, was also notified.

The measure was taken based on recent news published about possible fuel supply difficulties by Petrobras with distributors, in view of the increase in demand in November.





In September, the DPDC had already notified the main fuel distributors, such as Vibra, formerly BR Distribuidora, and Ipiranga, about the same matter.

According to the consumer protection agency, the responses from both Petrobras and Transpetro as well as those from the distributors notified in September should provide subsidies for a better understanding of the dynamics of the fuel markets, in order to make suggestions for their improvement under the perspective of consumer protection and defense in line with economic and technological development.

Companies have a period of ten days to respond to inquiries, from receipt of notification.

In the fuel sector, which is a regulated sector, Senacon, responsible for coordinating the National Policy on Consumer Relations, has been working in recent years with the Procons and other bodies and entities of the National Consumer Defense System (SNDC) and in partnership with the National Petroleum Agency (ANP) and the Ministry of Mines and Energy.