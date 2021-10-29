Monterrey conquers Concachampions and can cross paths with Flamengo or Palmeiras in the Club World Cup

Concacaf has already defined its representative in the next edition of the Club World Cup. It’s Monterrey, from Mexico, who won the title of the Champions League on the continent for the fifth time after beating América-MEX by 1-0, in the early hours of this Friday, at the BBVA Bancomer stadium. With that, the Mexicans will be able to cross paths with Flamengo or Palmeiras, finalists of the current edition of Libertadores, in the semifinals of the tournament.

The title goal was scored by Argentine Rogelio Funes Mori, nine minutes into the first half, bringing the controversy of the new offside rule — the same one that validated Kylian Mbappé’s goal for France in the League of Nations final. the Monterrey forward was ahead, but the touch of the América defender put him in a position to score.

Monterrey’s title confirms Mexico’s reign in continental competition for 16 seasons — the last time a team from the country was not champions of the Champions League was in 2005, with Costa Rica’s Deportivo Saprissa.

— Photo: JORGE MENDOZA / REUTERS

Monterrey won the fifth Concachampions title, all in this decade, and broke an important taboo in Mexico: it was the first time that America reached a final and was not champion. Before, the etrsoepcto was seven decisions and seven achievements.

In all, five of the seven participants in the tournament are already defined: in addition to Monterrey (Concacaf), Chelsea (European champions), Al Ahly (winner of the African Champions), Al-Jazira (representing the host country) and Auckland are guaranteed City (indicated by Oceania).

Only continental confederations have yet to define the club that will play the World Cup. The Asian Champions League decision between Saudi Al-Hilal and South Korean Pohang Steelers is set for 23 November. Four days later, Flamengo and Palmeiras face off in Montevideo for the Libertadores title.