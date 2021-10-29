Mother is arrested after abandoning children living for a year beside her brother’s body

Condo where the boys were found – Photo: Reproduction/Google Maps

Mother was arrested after leaving three children living with her dead brother in the US

According to the eldest, the brother’s body had been at the site for about a year

The investigation concluded that the boys’ mother and stepfather had not lived in the apartment for several months.

A woman was arrested after abandoning three of her children to live next to her brother’s body for a year in an apartment without electricity. The episode took place in Houston, United States.

The arrest of the woman and her boyfriend was announced this Wednesday (27) by the local sheriff. According to the investigation, the couple no longer lived “for months” in the apartment where the boys were found.

The 15, 10 and 7 year old brothers were located last Sunday (24). Local authorities explained that the teenager was able to call the police and report what had happened.

The 15-year-old said that the body of his brother, who died at the age of 8 in 2020, “was in the room next door” to his. He also said that “he did his best to take care of others”.

The younger siblings were found malnourished, with physical injuries and were treated. The three are now in the custody of the Texas Child Protection Service.

Mother and stepfather were located and arrested

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez reported that her mother, Gloria Y. Williams, and her boyfriend, Brian Coulter, were located on Sunday night, testified, and ended up on the loose. This Wednesday, however, they were arrested.

The 31-year-old man was charged with the death of the 8-year-old son, Gloria, who was accused of maltreatment of the child for omission, inability to provide medical care and supervision.