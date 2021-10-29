Mourão says they would ‘throw stones’ at Bolsonaro if he went to COP26

President is in Italy to attend the G-20 meeting, but will not attend the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Scotland

Antonio Molina/Fotoarena/Estadão Content – 13/09/2021 Mourão is president of the National Council of the Amazon and will not be at the COP26 either



the vice president Hamilton Mourao he stated, on Friday, 29, that they would “throw stones” at the president Jair Bolsonaro if he attended the COP26, the United Nations Conference on Climate Change, to be held in Glasgow, Scotland. President of the National Council of the Amazon, the retired general will also not be in the Brazilian delegation, which will be headed by the minister of the Environment, Joaquim Leite. “You know that President Bolsonaro suffers a series of criticisms. So he’s going to get to a place where everybody’s going to throw stones at him. There is a robust team there with the capacity to, let’s say, carry out the negotiation strategy,” Mourão told reporters at the entrance to his office, at Palácio do Planalto.

The vice president is acting president while Jair Bolsonaro is in Italy for the G-20 meeting – the return is scheduled for Wednesday, 3. According to Mourão, the federal government is criticized in the environmental area for political and economic reasons. “Most of the people who are really more environmentally conscious are on the left, so there’s political criticism built into that there. And there is the economic issue: always looking for a barrier in relation to the strength of our agribusiness, meaning that it comes from a deforested area in the Amazon, which is not a reality. And, of course, the built-in environmental issue”, he assessed.