MPCE proposed that Safadão, Thyane and the producer pay 745 minimum wages for irregular vaccination – Metro

The Public Ministry of Ceará (MPCE) offered as a deal for Wesley Safadão, Thyane Dantas and Sabrina Tavares different values ​​in the negotiations of the Agreement on Non-Penile Persecution (ANPP). According to the agency, it was proposed to pay a cash payment of 360 minimum wages for the singer, 360 minimum wages for Thyane Dantas and 25 minimum wages for Sabrina Tavares. The total value is equivalent to about BRL 819.5 thousand.

The singer from Ceará spoke for the first time, this Friday morning (29), about the subject. He complained about the value and also said that he would like to be treated like an ordinary citizen.

The amount established in the agreement would be donated to a public or private entity with social destination. According to the MPCE, each value was calculated considering legal parameters and the estimate of the economic-financial capacity of each investigated. “However, the offer was not accepted by the three and, in counterproposal, the investigated offered the payment of the amount of 50 salaries minimum, which was also not accepted by the MPCE”, said the organ to the Diary of the Northeast.

The MPCE also stated that the facts that justified the ANPP proposal involve not only the vaccination of Wesley and Sabrina, but also the vaccination of Thyane, which was not even scheduled for that day, but benefited from the diversion of one of the vaccine doses.

The controversy started after Wesley Safadão be immunized outside the established place by the municipal power, while the wife, digital influencer Thyane Dantas received a single dose of the vaccine in advance, without being scheduled. The singer’s producer was inserted in the process for also taking immunizing in a place other than the one specified.

Negotiations can still be made

The Criminal Procedural Law requires that, for the execution of the Agreement of Non-Pensecution, there is a detailed confession of the facts, so that the MPCE did not require a declaration of guilt from the investigated, but the legislation itself determines this in article 28-A of the Code of Criminal proceedings. Considering the public nature of the investigation, the Public Ministry did not accept the request for confidentiality of any confession proposed by the suspects.

Finally, in the case of an agreement and considering that the criminal investigation procedure has not been closed, negotiations can still be carried out.

Until this Friday morning (29), the defense of the three investigated did not present any new proposal. If there is no agreement, the process will proceed to analysis by GT-Covid, which will assess the next steps.

SMS employees in the crosshairs of the investigation

Also in a statement, the MPCE said that it is investigating alleged movement of sectors of the Municipal Health Department (SMS) of Fortaleza so that outsourced employees could facilitate the vaccination of those investigated.

The suspicion of involvement of civil servants and outsourced workers in the municipal health folder is investigated in the same procedure and the agency will designate a date in November for ANPP purposes.

See full note from MPCE:

