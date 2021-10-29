Much is missing? Galaxy S22 wins launch and pre-sales forecast

Unlike the S21 line, which was launched in January this year, the S22 should even make room for the S21 FE to be made official in January 2022. Thus, the pre-sale of the new flagships should only start in the sixth week of 2022. Or in the second week of february .

Commenting on the matter, sources working with Samsung revealed an important detail: when the pre-sale of the devices should start.

As we know, despite constant leaks, the Galaxy S22 line should only hit the market next year. However, there is still some uncertainty about when the devices will be released, as there is a chance that the S21 FE will end up “leaving the lead”.

The report also indirectly reveals when Samsung should hold the next Galaxy Unpacked event. As the South Korean manufacturer usually starts sales the day after the presentation, the most likely date is to after February 7, 2022.

As there is typically a two-week gap between orders and launch, we can expect the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus and Galaxy S22 Ultra to hit stores in the last week of February.

Of course, the forecasts quoted here are valid only for the United States, South Korea, Europe and some selected countries. That’s because sales of devices usually take even longer to happen in Brazil, for example.

In any case, it is interesting to note that the theory that the S21 FE will be the highlight of January 2022 and that the S22 line should return to its “normal” launch period is gaining more and more strength.