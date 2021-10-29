Multiversus, Warner’s “Smash Bros,” has purported image and details v

Several new sources shared information about Multiversus, O platform fighting game gives Warner Bros. what is it “leaked” recently.

Among the new details, the Smash Bros pro player, hungrybox, shared what appears to be an early version of the game’s roster, which includes several characters detailed in the original leak earlier this week.

Characters include Shaggy, Gandalf, Batman, plus iconic ones like Finn and Jake from Adventure Time, Superman, Wonder Woman, Rick from Rick and Morty, and Bugs Bunny. It looks like the game will also feature an original character created especially for him.

y’all thought I was lying, huh? Warner Bros Multiversus Character select screen. There seem to be levels and fighter type icons -Stephen Universe

-Adventure Time

-Batman / Harley Quinn

-Superman / WW

-Gandalf

-Rick & Morty

-Tom & Jerry

-Bugs Bunny

-New Char (top left) pic.twitter.com/laYwgn4kiv — hungrybox (@LiquidHbox) October 27, 2021

Your Original Tweet, this Wednesday (27), had the image deleted, but, of course, the internet is too fast and some people “backed up” the image, taking a screenshot and saving it.

He had also posted a video detailing the list, but it was quickly withdrawn by Warner Bros. Entertainment, which may be a guarantee that news about the game is slated to come out in the near future.

It’s back up now maybe they realized that😂 pic.twitter.com/wyjKDfDW3u — j̷a̵M̷e̵y ̷th̴e s̸u̶P̷e̵r̶ ̷pa̵p̵3̴r̶ ̴f̶4̷n̵g̸irL (@Fawfulthgreat64) October 27, 2021

There are also reports from the VentureBeat website where Jeff Grubb says the game can be free, future characters can be added as paid DLC and “looks like you’re on a tight budget.”

Looks like Warner is working on their own platform fighting game that bears a bit of resemblance to Ubisoft’s Brawlhalla and Blue Mammoth. Recently, the Nickelodeon has released its own fighting game with its famous and iconic cartoon characters like SpongeBob, Ninja Turtles, Hey Arnold and others.