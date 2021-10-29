Municipal secretary and brother of the mayor of Tabuleiro do Norte is shot dead in the interior of Ceará – Security

Ricardo Nestor Rotsen Rabelo Vasconcelos, Municipal Secretary of Institutional and Political Affairs of Tabuleiro do Norte, in the interior of Ceará, was shot dead this Thursday (28) at the city center. He was brother of Mayor Rildson Vasconcelos, Dr. Rildson (PP).

According to the Secretariat of Public Security and Social Defense (SSPDS), the victim was shot while at a gas station convenience store. Ricardo Nestor, who was 48 years old, was assisted at a health unit but did not resist the wounds.

The ministry informed that policing was reinforced in order to intensify the searches for criminal suspects, who fled. The death is investigated by the Municipal Police Station of Tabuleiro do Norte and the Regional Police Station of Russas, units of the Civil Police of the State of Ceará (PC-CE).

Mourning in the North Board

The City Hall of Tabuleiro do Norte decreed three day official mourning due to the death of Ricardo Nestor. “In this moment of pain, we offer our condolences to their family and friends”, says a publication on the social networks of the municipal administration.

Subtitle:

Vaccination in the city this Friday (29) was canceled Photograph:

Disclosure

THE vaccination against Covid-19 this Friday (29) was also canceled in the municipality. According to the City Hall, a new date for those summoned for this day will be announced soon.