Murderer removed from trial for ‘meowing’ like cat | Bizarre | Online Diary

An unusual episode caught the attention of authorities during the trial of a man accused of a double murder in Argentina. The suspect was identified as Nicolas Gil Pereg, a 40-year-old Israeli. He is singled out as the prime suspect in the death of his own mother and aunt.

Last Tuesday (26), he was taken to court to stand trial. However, he was eventually removed from the jury hearing for having started “meowing” like a cat when the session began. The case was widely reported by Reuters.

According to the report, the accused began to “meow” as soon as the judge began the hearing in a court in the city of Mendoza. Although he was warned by

Nicolas Gil Pereg meowing at his trial. | La Nación/Marcelo Aguilar

a, he continued meowing and did not answer any of the questions asked of him. The judge then ordered the defendant removed from the courtroom.

Also according to the newspaper, Nicolas is a former soldier and electronics engineer from Israel and arrived in Argentina in 2009 and opened a restaurant in Mendoza. In 2019, his mother and aunt came to visit him and disappeared. Police found the bodies of the two mutilated women in Nicolas’ house, covered in earth and stones.