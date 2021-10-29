Musk built Tesla with government help, but rejects tax on billionaires

Elon Musk used government money to build Tesla. But he fears a tax on billionaires

Tesla was built with public money. For years, it used government incentives to get people to buy electric vehicles.

Much of its current profits are due to the sale of government regulatory credits to other traditional automakers, which has allowed Musk’s company to continue making gas-guzzling pickup trucks and SUVs rather than reducing their emissions.

Investors think it’s a good scheme, which is why Tesla is worth three times as much as Toyota, but sells far fewer vehicles.

Chris Isidore of CNN has written repeatedly about Tesla’s various incentives and tax credits.

Its founder, the richest billionaire in the world, Elon Musk, is also known for avoiding paying personal income taxes, according to ProPublica.

Amazon, another big company, is also known for avoiding paying corporate income taxes.

Its founder, only slightly less wealthy billionaire Jeff Bezos, is also known for avoiding paying personal income taxes, according to ProPublica.

The dual solution of the Democrats — who want money to fund an expansion of Medicare and a host of other priorities — would seek some redress from these super-rich entrepreneurs, as well as their companies:

A minimal corporate tax to make large corporations pay together with their workers to the federal coffers. And a billion-dollar tax to ensure that the richest Americans don’t hide their wealth from the tax authorities.

Musk is not a fan of this idea. “Eventually, they run out of other people’s money and then come after you,” he said on Twitter of the billion-dollar tax proposal. He did not mention Tesla’s confidence in government help.

Billion Dollar Tax Divides Democrats

Rates the billionaires seems an elegant solution, albeit hastily formulated, but it still divides government lawmakers.

Democratic Senator Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona does not accept increases in tax rates, even for companies, which have seen a massive cut in Trump’s administration.

Manchin thinks a tax on billionaires’ wealth, which Sinema supports, is divisive.

Therefore, Democrats are still working for a consensus to hand over to President Joe Biden his promised platform and stitch together the expanded social safety net for all Americans.

The billionaire tax may be a revolutionary concept in a country where income inequality has been a major issue. Most of the new wealth is concentrated among the very rich.

Why is a billion dollar tax necessary?

The biggest billionaires generally don’t seem to live off their own billions. Instead, they keep the value of their businesses or assets, avoid taxes by never selling them, and instead borrow money from creditors. When they die, their heirs pick up where they left off.

The method, as described to CNN by University of Southern California law professor Edward J. McCaffery, is simple: Buy. Borrow. To die. And avoid income tax in the process.

McCaffery argues that the plan unveiled by Senator Ron Wyden of Oregon should not be seen as a wealth tax, but rather as closing a very lucrative loophole not available to the vast majority of Americans.

How would a billion dollar tax work?

It’s complicated. Wyden’s plan spans 107 pages.

Tami Luhby of CNN sums up: “For tradable assets such as shares, billionaires would pay capital gains tax, currently 23.8%, on the increase in value and take deductions for losses annually. They would be able to carry the losses to offset future taxable income and capital gains and, in certain circumstances, to offset losses for three years. ”

Billionaires could spread the first tax bill in 2022 over five years and there is a method to allow them to claim losses.

Wyden has a clever way of dealing with billionaires who transfer wealth to real estate and other non-tradable assets, not taxing them annually, but applying an additional interest charge when they are sold.

What happens to billionaires who lose money? If they went through hard times, they would revert back to the regular tax system. Billionaires lose money. West Virginia Governor Jim Justice was the state’s only billionaire until his UK-based lender went bankrupt.

That’s an interesting side point, actually: The senator advocating billionaires to avoid the income tax is Manchin, whose state of West Virginia currently has no billionaires, according to Forbes.

Would a tax on billionaires be legal?

It would be if Congress passed a law. Billionaires have many lawyers. They would argue that this violates the Constitution. The case would go to court.

Who would the billion dollar tax affect?

Few people, comparatively. There are only about 333 million people in the United States, according to the US Census Bureau. A little over 700 are billionaires.

The proposal would also place new taxes on those who report more than $100 million in income for three consecutive years.

Why do people say billionaires don’t pay the same tax rate?

Many billionaires circumvent the tax code.

Former President Donald Trump carried a massive one-year loss to avoid paying too much or any income tax for 10 out of 15 years, according to tax documents leaked to The New York Times.

Billionaires’ wealth is often tied to company stock. Instead of selling it and paying capital gains, they borrow huge amounts of tax-free funds against the value of their stock.

They live on borrowed money while their profits increase and pay much less interest than they would pay the IRS.

ProPublica reported this year IRS files that show how Bezos, Musk and others use this method to avoid paying too much or any income tax compared to their fortune.

When they need new loans, there are banks waiting in line.

Bezos regularly sells billions of Amazon stock and uses those funds for things like his space tourism company Blue Origin.

Where are the billionaires?

California has the most billionaires, though it lost two of its richest people last year: Oracle’s Musk and Larry Ellison moved to Texas and Hawaii, respectively.

But California still won 24 billionaires last year, according to Forbes.

New billionaires are popping up all the time. Moderna was not the first Covid-19 vaccine released and benefited from government assistance, but several people with money in the biotech company have entered billion-dollar lands.

They could also be taxed to expand the social safety net if Democrats can find a way Manchin can agree.

