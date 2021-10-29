Jorge Jesus was the target of expressions of affection from Flamengo fans last Wednesday, and admitted that he was touched by the gesture: ‘I just wouldn’t be if I was insensitive’

The manifestation of the fans of the Flamengo in the elimination for the Athletic-PR arrived in Portugal. The red and black people who filled the Maracanã chanted ‘Mister, Mister’ while the team was defeated 3-0 in the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil. Even thousands of kilometers away, Jorge Jesus was aware of this.

Back to Benfica after the overwhelming passage through Rio de Janeiro, the coach tried to dodge this Friday (29) on the screams that echoed in Brazil. Asked about the Rubro-Negro, the Portuguese adopted the tone of total attention to the Incarnates.

“What’s important is that I’m a Benfica coach. We have well-defined goals. I want the eagle to fly high so that we are always close to winning the proposed titles. I cannot escape this thought. Benfica is today, tomorrow, every day. We are always thinking about how we can improve Benfica”, he said.

But even assuring that he only thinks about the success of the Portuguese club, Jorge Jesus admitted that he was ‘touched’ by the manifestations of the Flamengo fans, and still left his future open.

“Am I satisfied to be liked by the fans of a club? I just didn’t stay if I was insensitive. It was images that touched me. I don’t know my future, my contract ends at the end of the season and my suitcase is always packed at the door. A coach lives on results. Right now, Benfica is my home. I came to Portugal with a well-defined objective”.

The demonstrations by Flamengo’s fans at Maracanã increased the pressure on Renato Gaúcho, who last Wednesday faced the first elimination in command of Rubro-Negro. With no chance of a title in the Copa do Brasil, the coach tries to put his team back in the fight for Brazilian championship.

The first step towards this can be taken this Saturday (30), when the team receives the leader Atlético-MG, again indoors. The two teams face off from 19:00 (GMT).