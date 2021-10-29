NASA Launches Hubble-Top Telescope: Meet the James Webb, Created to Capture the Universe’s First Galaxies | Science

NASA, the American space agency, will launch, on December 18, the space telescope James Webb . It will complement the Hubble , the agency’s most famous telescope, which is for 31 years in orbit.

The James Webb is NASA’s new space telescope (JWST, its acronym in English: James Webb Space Telescope). It is basically a large space observatory that can see objects – such as stars, galaxies and exoplanets – super distant in space. Its mass is 6.5 tons.

2) Why is your release important?

Because it will allow astronomers to literally see things in the Universe that they couldn’t see before – like the first galaxies that arose in it. (See details in question 4).

“It’s like a new toy from astrophysicists. And this new toy will allow us to do a kind of science that we couldn’t do before”, explains astronomer Thiago Signorini Gonçalves, from the Valongo Observatory of the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ). ).

In NASA’s own words, the telescope will “fundamentally alter our understanding of the universe“.

The launch of the James Webb is described by the agency as “an Apollo moment” – in a reference to the Apollo lunar exploration missions, which led to the first man to set foot on the Moon in 1969.

3) Will James Webb replace Hubble?

No. He will complementary Hubble, explains Thiago.

“It is a telescope that definitely does not replace Hubble – Hubble is still important. We are grateful that Hubble still exists, because there is a lot that we can only see with Hubble. But James Webb has several peculiarities that I would say they will be able to complement what Hubble has already done and continues to do,” he says.

4) What advances will James Webb allow over Hubble?

Many. The first is that he is bigger than Hubble, so it can capture a lot more light and see farther. Its primary mirror is 6.5m in diameter (almost 3 times larger than Hubble’s).

Another is that James Webb can only see in infrared. This type of radiation is barely visible to Hubble, which can only see a limited range of it.

“This has some advantages: the risks of dust around stars where planets form emit infrared radiation – so it’s better to observe with this type of radiation”, explains Thiago.

“Likewise, the more distant galaxies are – because of the expansion of the Universe – the redder they become. When we are observing the galaxies in the distant Universe, it is an advantage to look in the infrared”, he adds.

As infrared light has a longer wavelength than others, James Webb will be able to look further back in time – and see the first galaxies that formed in the early Universe.

It’s like looking into the past.

“The farther [está a galáxia], more in the past. It’s kind of a crazy relativity effect, but you can think of it like this: when we are seeing something very far away, we are seeing something that happened a long time ago – billions of years ago – and it just took a long time for the light to get here,” explains the astronomer.

The JWST isn’t NASA’s first telescope that can see in infrared: the Spitzer, retired in January of last year, was able to do that too. But James Webb’s primary mirror is almost 60 times larger in area – which makes him see farther.

(And not all is lost for Hubble: it can see ordinary visible light and ultraviolet radiation, which James Webb cannot see).

5) How far away will James Webb be from Earth?

THE 1.5 million km – at a point called Lagrange Terra-Sol L2.

The Earth is 150 million km from the Sun.

The Moon orbits the Earth at a distance of approximately 384,500 km.

Hubble orbits the Earth at an altitude of about 570 km above it.

This entire distance from Webb is necessary for basically two reasons:

Webb will mainly observe infrared light from faint and very distant objects. Infrared is heat radiation, so all hot things, including telescopes, emit infrared light. To avoid overloading very weak astronomical signals with radiation from the telescope, the telescope and its instruments must be very cold. The operating temperature of the Webb is -223°C.

Lagrange L2 is a semi-stable point in the gravitational potential around the Sun and Earth. Point L2 is outside Earth’s orbit as it rotates around the Sun, keeping the three in a line at all times. The combined gravitational forces of the Sun and Earth can almost “hold” a spacecraft at this point, and relatively little fuel is needed to keep it close to L2.

6) How long will Webb’s mission last?

At least 5 1/2 years after launch (it will take 6 months until it reaches its destination and starts sending images back to Earth).

The aim is for the telescope to have a useful life greater than 10 years. This lifetime is limited by the amount of fuel used to maintain orbit and by the proper in-orbit operation of the spacecraft and instruments.

7) How much did James Webb cost?

US$ 10 billion (about R$ 56.2 billion).

8) Will it have maintenance?

No. For being so far from Earth, it is not feasible to fix the Webb if there is any defect, as has already been done with Hubble. NASA says the potential benefits of a fix would not outweigh the increases in the mission’s complexity, mass, and cost.